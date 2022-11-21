Ethernet Switch and Router Market Size to Grow by USD 6074.87 million From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Ethernet Switch and Router Market share is set to increase by USD 6074.87 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.67% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 1.61% Y-O-Y growth rate during the forecast period. To know more about the historic market size – Request a Free Sample Report!

Global Ethernet Switch and Router Market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ethernet Switch and Router Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the Global Ethernet Switch and Router Market as a part of the global communications equipment market, which covers manufacturers of enterprise networking products, including LANs, WANs, routers, telephones, switchboards, and exchanges. Technavio also includes communications infrastructure or telecom equipment market, within the scope of the communications equipment market. Technavio calculates the global communications equipment market size by considering the revenue generated from sales of communication equipment, broadcasting equipment, telecommunications equipment, and investments made by telecommunication service providers to improve their communication infrastructure.

Global Ethernet Switch and Router Market Characteristics with Five Forces –

The Global Ethernet Switch and Router Market is fragmented and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives the accurate vision –

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Global Ethernet Switch and Router Market – Customer Landscape

The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

Global Ethernet Switch and Router Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Ethernet switch and router Market as per geography is categorized as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Ethernet Switch and Router Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights:

North America is the fastest-growing region in the global ethernet switch and router market compared to other regions. 42% growth will originate from North America . North America dominates the global ethernet switch and router market because of the increased adoption of data centers that are operated by communications service providers (CSP), telecommunication service providers, enterprises, and governments. The construction of new data centers and renovation of the existing data centers in the US will likely contribute to the region's share during the forecast period.

Product Segment Overview

The Global Ethernet Switch and Router Market as per product segmentation is categorized into ethernet switches and routers.

Revenue Generating Segment - The ethernet switch and router market share growth by the ethernet switches segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing demand for ethernet switches has encouraged vendors to introduce differentiated products for hyper-converged data centers. The increased adoption of cloud services across enterprises is expected to contribute to the growth of the ethernet switches segment. The major companies are expected to focus on integrating network solutions in the cloud only for a few domain-specific applications, wherein the return on investments (ROI) is high. This will allow companies to install a large number of ethernet switches to support high data traffic and handle information from the cloud. Such factors will provide positive prospects for the global ethernet switch and router market during the forecast period.

Global Ethernet Switch and Router Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

The rising demand for colocation data centers among SMEs is one of the key drivers in the market.

SMEs are enterprises with less than 500 employees. These enterprises cannot afford to build their own data centers as the capital expenditure and operating costs are high.

They usually opt for colocation, where a company can rent IT infrastructure as per its requirement. The market is witnessing a steady transition toward colocation data centers as they allow companies to have complete control over the IT infrastructure. This is expected to propel the growth of colocation data centers.

Ethernet switches are used to eliminate isolated racks and enable communication between all systems so that SMEs can retrieve information. Thus, the increased adoption of colocation data centers by SMEs will drive the adoption of routers and ethernet switches during the forecast period.

Major trends influencing the growth

The rising use of open ethernet switches is the major trend in the market.

Many organizations struggle to select the right software that matches their hardware. Open ethernet switches include only the hardware of switches that are manufactured by original device manufacturers (ODMs). They are sold to end-users without any operating systems installed in them.

Buying hardware and software separately is a cost-effective option for end-users. End-users such as application-focused networking organizations, organizations that require support from both hardware and software vendors, and enterprises with high monitoring and availability requirements are likely to prefer open ethernet switches.

This will increase the demand for database storage and data center environment. It provides maximum flexibility with port speeds spanning from 10 Gbps to 100 Gbps per port, along with delivering high availability to the host.

This trend will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in focus.

Major Challenges interrupting the market growth

Interoperability issues will challenge the growth of the global ethernet switch and router market.

The building of network infrastructure is difficult, and the installation process involves many small processes. The complexity of building network infrastructure for SMEs is less compared with large enterprises.

End-users rely heavily on solid network infrastructure to carry out daily operations. Any disruption in the connectivity of network infrastructure can damage the entire network. Thus, routers and switches are integrated into the network infrastructure to provide high-speed connectivity.

One of the major issues faced while installing network equipment, such as switches and routers, is interoperability issues. Switches and routers require a separate sideband and supporting software to assist in their deployment. In some instances, several other problems can arise.

Ethernet switch and router Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist ethernet switch and router market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ethernet switch and router market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ethernet switch and router market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ethernet switch and router market vendors

Ethernet Switch And Router Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.67% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6074.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.61 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, Taiwan, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adtran Inc., Arista Networks Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., D Link Corp, Dell Technologies Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Netgear Inc., New H3C Technologies Co. Ltd., Nokia Corp., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Tellabs Access LLC, TP Link Corp. Ltd., TRENDnet Inc., ZTE Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., and Plantronics Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

