Ethernet Switch and Router Market to record USD 2.71 Bn growth -- High growth expected in North America

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ethernet switch and router market report by Technavio expects an incremental growth of USD 2.71 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market witnessed a YOY growth of 0.25% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period. According to the report, North America will emerge as the key market and will account for 42% of the global market share. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Request Sample PDF Report Here
The ethernet switch and router market is concentrated and comprises some well-established regional and global players. Vendors are adopting several organic and inorganic growth strategies such as the launch of innovative products and being involved in M&As to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in September 2020, Arista Networks Inc. entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Awake Security. In May 2021, the company launched SwitchApp for Arista 7130, a new ultra-low latency switch for financial services. Similarly, In April 2021, Broadcom Inc. collaborated with Google Cloud to accelerate innovation and strengthen cloud services integration within the core software franchises of Broadcom. Under this partnership, Broadcom is expected to deliver its suite of security and enterprise operations software on the Google Cloud, facilitating businesses to install Broadcom solutions in DevOps, security, and more on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The increasing demand for colocation data centers among SMEs will be one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, increasing investments in M2M communication and IoT will have a positive impact on the growth of market players. Technavio identifies Arista Networks Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Juniper Networks, Inc., New H3C Technologies Co. Ltd., and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson as major market participants.
The global ethernet switch and router market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Ethernet Switches
- Routers
The ethernet switches segment will account for the largest share of the market. The segment is driven by the growing demand for data centers globally. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- Application
- Data Centers
- Carrier Ethernet
- Others
The data centers segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. Increasing investments in the construction of data centers will be driving the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
42% of the market growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for ethernet switches and routers in the region. The market will observe faster growth in the region than the growth of the market in Europe, MEA, and South America.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our ethernet switch and router market report covers the following areas:
- Ethernet Switch and Router Market size
- Ethernet Switch and Router Market trends
- Ethernet Switch and Router Market industry analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the ethernet switch and router market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the ethernet switch and router market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. Request Sample Report Now
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist ethernet switch and router market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the ethernet switch and router market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the ethernet switch and router market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ethernet switch and router market vendors
Ethernet Switch And Router Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 1%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 2.71 billion
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
0.25
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 42%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, Germany, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Arista Networks Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Juniper Networks, Inc., New H3C Technologies Co. Ltd., and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Ethernet switches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Routers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Data centers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Carrier Ethernet - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Arista Networks Inc.
- Broadcom Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
- Intel Corp.
- Juniper Networks Inc.
- New H3C Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
