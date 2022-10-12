Ethernet Switch and Router Market to record USD 20.65 Bn incremental growth; ADTRAN Inc. and Arista Networks Inc. emerge as key vendors -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ethernet switch and router market size is expected to grow by USD 20.65 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.21% between 2021 and 2026. Technavio identifies ADTRAN Inc., Arista Networks Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., D Link Corp, and Dell Inc. among others as major vendors in the market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market size, major vendors and their key offerings, successful strategies adopted by vendors, vendor landscape, and major revenue-generating segments. Download Free Sample Report Before Purchasing

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ethernet Switch and Router Market 2022-2026

The market is driven by the rising demand for colocation data centers among SMEs. SMEs cannot afford to build their own data centers as the capital expenditure and operating costs are high. Hence, they usually opt for colocation, where a company can rent IT infrastructure as per its requirement. Also, colocation services enable SMEs to place their own servers and storage devices in the racks provided. With the increased adoption of colocation services by SMEs, the demand for routers and ethernet switches will in increase over the forecast period.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The ethernet switch and router market report covers the following areas:

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the market:

Arista Networks Inc.: The company offers ethernet switches and routers such as Arista 7010 Switch, Cognitive Wi Fi, and Arista 7050X Series.

Broadcom Inc.: The company offers ethernet switches and routers such as RoboSwitch, StrataDNX, and BCM95352GR.

Cisco Systems Inc.: The company offers ethernet switches and routers such as Cisco 5000 Series, 900 Series, ASR 9000 Series, and CVR100W Wireless N.

Dell Inc.: The company offers ethernet switches and routers such as Dell PowerSwitch S Series 1GbE Switches, and Dell PowerSwitch N1108EP ON Switch.

Extreme Networks Inc: The company manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops software for network management.

The company manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops software for network management. ADTRAN Inc.

D Link Corp

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Intel Corp.

Juniper Networks Inc.

NETGEAR Inc.

New H3C Technologies Co. Ltd.

Nokia Corp.

Plantronics Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Tellabs Access LLC

TP Link Corp. Ltd.

TRENDnet Inc.

ZTE Corp

Ethernet Switch and Router Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global ethernet switch and router market is segmented as below:

Product

Ethernet Switches



Routers

The market growth in the ethernet switches segment was significant in 2021. The increased adoption of cloud services across enterprises is driving the growth of the segment. The growing demand for high-performance computing systems will also contribute to the segment's growth.

Application

Data Centers



Carrier Ethernet



Others

By application, the data centers segment will generate the maximum revenue in the market during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the growing demand for data centers worldwide.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East and Africa

About 40% of the market growth will come from North America during the forecast period. The increased adoption of data centers that are operated by CSPs, telecommunication service providers, enterprises, and governments is driving the growth of the regional market. The construction of new data centers and renovation of the existing data centers in the US will further drive the growth of the ethernet switch and router market in North America over the forecast period.

Identify major revenue-generating segments, regions, key products offered by vendors, and much more. Start by Downloading a Free Sample

Ethernet Switch and Router Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist ethernet switch and router market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ethernet switch and router market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ethernet switch and router market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ethernet switch and router market vendors

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Ethernet switches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Ethernet switches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Ethernet switches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Ethernet switches - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Ethernet switches - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Routers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Routers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Routers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Routers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Routers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Data centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Data centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Data centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Data centers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Data centers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Carrier ethernet - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Carrier ethernet - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Carrier ethernet - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Carrier ethernet - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Carrier ethernet - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 55: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 56: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 58: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 92: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 95: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 96: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 100: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 101: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 102: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 103: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 104: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 105: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 106: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Arista Networks Inc.

Exhibit 107: Arista Networks Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Arista Networks Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Arista Networks Inc. - Key offerings

11.4 Broadcom Inc.

Exhibit 110: Broadcom Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Broadcom Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 113: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus

11.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 115: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

11.6 Dell Inc.

Exhibit 120: Dell Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Dell Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Dell Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Dell Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Dell Inc. - Segment focus

11.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 125: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

11.8 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 130: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.9 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 134: Intel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Intel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Intel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 137: Intel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

11.10 Juniper Networks Inc.

Exhibit 139: Juniper Networks Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Juniper Networks Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Juniper Networks Inc. - Key offerings

11.11 New H3C Technologies Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 142: New H3C Technologies Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 143: New H3C Technologies Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: New H3C Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 145: New H3C Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.12 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Exhibit 146: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Overview



Exhibit 147: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Key news



Exhibit 149: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 151: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 152: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 153: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 154: Research methodology



Exhibit 155: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 156: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 157: List of abbreviations

