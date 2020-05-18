ETHIC, a Wealth Bank, Hires Chief Investment Officer, Matt Morse, CFA

A native Bostonian, Matt is a seasoned investor with twenty years of portfolio management experience working with private clients as well as endowments and foundations. Matt came to ETHIC from the wealth management division of Eaton Vance, where he was the Chief Investment Officer. His investment strategies, and a track record that spans several market cycles, played an integral role in significantly growing the firm's assets. Matt began his investment career at Capital Group, parent company to American Funds, where he developed his long-term investment philosophy.

"Matt is the perfect fit for the team that we are building at ETHIC. He cares deeply about delivering exceptional investment results, and he is dedicated to building client relationships that endure," said Marc A. White, Jr., President and CEO of ETHIC, a Wealth Bank. White added, "The present investment climate dictates the need for the seasoned and steady leadership style that Matt exemplifies. Matt has weathered volatile market cycles in the past and has the confidence and foresight to navigate the present circumstances and, through his disciplined approach, make strategic investment decisions to achieve long-term financial goals."

"ETHIC Wealth Advisors, LLC is in a unique position of strength to launch a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) due to the caliber of people and institutional knowledge within the firm," said Morse. "We have been pleased with our early traction despite the challenging environment as our differentiated platform and approach to investment management have been resonating with clients."

In addition to overseeing ETHIC's investment platform, Matt prioritizes working directly with clients to customize investment solutions to meet their unique needs. As a member of ETHIC's senior management team, Matt dedicates considerable energy to strategy and business development.

"My passion for investing is continually reinforced by the dynamic nature of markets, which provides endless opportunities to learn and grow as an investor," added Morse. "Equally enjoyable is working with an energetic and collaborative team that is committed to our client-first ethos and involvement in the community. Marrying deep personal relationships with innovative technology, ETHIC strives to deliver an exceptional investment offering that aligns with our clients' values and goals."

Matt, a charted financial analyst, received his BS in Accounting from the University of Southern California, completed the Uniform Certified Public Accounting exam, and is a member of the CFA Institute and CFA Society of Boston. Matt resides in Boston with his wife, a physician, and their son.

Please read Matt's recently published ETHIC Wealth Advisors, LLC, Quarterly Review & Outlook 2020 Q1.

About ETHIC

Founded in 2019, ETHIC, a Wealth Bank, provides one comprehensive platform of integrated banking and wealth management services, tailored solutions, transactional ease, and exceptional client service for the high-net-worth. Launched in 2020, ETHIC Wealth Advisors, LLC, is a Registered Investment Advisor and Subsidiary of ETHIC, a Wealth Bank. ETHIC was developed to meet the banking and wealth management needs of every generation and support clients in living a life in which their values are prioritized, their personal and professional endeavors are achieved, and goals are realized. ETHIC is committed to shifting the lens on wealth, adhering to a style of client service that prioritizes people before financials. ETHIC's headquarters are in Boston, MA. Please visit www.ethicwealthbank.com.

