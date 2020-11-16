Ethic, A Wealth Bank Partners with Small Business Strong through Launch of Personalized Financial Education Tool

BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethic, A Wealth Bank announced its partnership with Small Business Strong to respond to the urgent needs of minority and women small business owners who are navigating the economic impact of COVID-19. Ethic, A Wealth Bank has created a new, mobile-first financial education resource to help the membership of Small Business Strong and other small business owners plan and problem solve. This Learning Center was created through Ethic, A Wealth Bank's relationship with the leader in financial wellness technology solutions, EVERFI, Inc. The Ethic, A Wealth Bank Learning Center contains a robust library of interactive educational modules covering the following topics and more:

Budgeting

Credit

Banking solutions

Lending opportunities

Preparing to finance education

Users also can focus on learning modules that address investing, entrepreneurship, and small business ownership topics.

"It is critically important that we find ways to help each other during these challenging times," said Marc A. White, Jr., President and CEO of Ethic, A Wealth Bank. "Small business owners in the Commonwealth have been devastated by COVID-19, and the path to a more stable and financially solvent future remains unclear for so many. We believe everyone deserves access to programming and resources that can help improve their financial literacy skills."

The Ethic, A Wealth Bank Learning Center is designed to allow users to explore the content through customized playlists that suit their interests and needs. The modules are easily accessible on a smartphone. Small Business Strong will begin sharing the Learning Center within its community this month via its website, e-content and social media. In 2021, Ethic, A Wealth Bank and Small Business Strong will grow their partnership through virtual advisory sessions.

About Ethic, A Wealth Bank

Ethic, A Wealth Bank is a values-driven financial institution that is uniquely built to deliver a fully integrated financial service experience to its clients across their banking, lending and wealth planning needs. With a strong fiduciary culture and tailored personal approach, Ethic, A Wealth Bank helps individuals and families confidently pursue their goals. To learn more, please visit www.ethicwealthbank.com.

Please find us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ethicwealthbank

About Small Business Strong

Small Business Strong is a Massachusetts non-profit organization empowered to help women and minority-owned small businesses navigate the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Founded in the spring of 2020, Small Business Strong provides expedited, pro-bono resources to small businesses ranging from access to capital to consulting, business restructuring, business growth, digital marketing and customer engagement plans. Visit www.smallbstrong.com for more information. #smallbusinessstrong.

About EVERFI, Inc.

EVERFI is an international technology company driving social change through education to address the most challenging issues affecting society ranging from financial wellness to prescription drug safety to workplace conduct and other critical topics. Founded in 2008, EVERFI is fueled by its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) community engagement platform and has reached more than 41 million learners globally. Recognized as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2020, EVERFI powers community engagement in a sustained manner to empower individuals and organizations to make an impact within their communities. The Company also convenes Networks to bring together financial institutions, colleges and universities, and some of the largest corporations to leverage insights and connections to drive impact. Some of America's leading CEOs and venture capital firms are EVERFI investors including Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, Google Chairman Eric Schmidt, Twitter founder Evan Williams, as well as Advance, Rethink Education and Rethink Impact. To learn more about EVERFI, visit everfi.com, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or Twitter @EVERFI.

Media Contact: Kelley Doyle, [email protected], 617-438-1237

SOURCE Ethic, A Wealth Bank

Related Links

ethicwealthbank.com

