Ethics Suite Announces Strategic FCPA Investigatory Partnership with Polaris Corporate Risk Management

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethics Suite, the secure and private web-based platform for the internal reporting of organizational misconduct, today announced a strategic partnership with Polaris Corporate Risk Management, to create a joint offering of a full suite of Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) audit and investigative services.

The Polaris-Ethics Suite partnership brings together decades of leading corporate risk management experience, including forensic accounting, internal FCPA investigations, and security capabilities. The Ethics Suite hotline will be a supplement to these services, allowing companies and their employees, vendors, customers, and managers with the opportunity to report workplace misconduct, fraud, or theft privately and directly to an organization.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Polaris to expand our ability to effectively investigate FCPA issues for companies around the world," said Tricia Fratto, co-founder and general counsel of Ethics Suite. "Our vulnerability assessments and forensic accounting services, coupled with Polaris' investigative and risk management services, will be the first such offering on the market."

"FCPA compliance has evolved in recent years, and industries need to adapt to these changes," said Juliette Gust, founder and president of Ethics Suite. "The Polaris-Ethics Suite partnership will help companies across industries to change and adapt in order to meet these compliance challenges most effectively."

Stephen Ward, CEO of Polaris Risk Management, said, "The Polaris-Ethics Suite strategic partnership has created a formidable intermediary body to identify and investigate potential issues and to help companies mitigate risk and wrongdoing within their organizations."

About Ethics Suite

Ethics Suite is an anonymous, cloud-based incident reporting and issue management platform. The tool helps companies protect their reputation - and bottom line - by providing a safe and accountable work environment for employees, vendors, and customers. Ethics Suite was founded in 2017 by Juliette Gust and Tricia Fratto. Both have extensive international experience in ethics compliance, fraud investigations, anti-corruption compliance, and other related fields. Their combined experience and consultative service offerings are a great value addition to Ethics Suite clients.

About Polaris Corporate Risk Management

Polaris navigates its clients through the risks involved in conducting global business. With over 50 years of global security experience, Polaris is an industry leader in the corporate risk management space. Our founders come from some of the most prominent providers of risk services. Polaris' expertise and key services include Crisis Management, Investigations, Protective Services, Travel Security and Global Intelligence. For more information, please visit www.polarisrsk.com .

