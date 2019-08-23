Ethiopia Construction Equipment Market Report 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ethiopia Construction Equipment Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast By Equipment Type, Excavator, Material Handling, By Applications, By Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Development of public infrastructure and government initiatives such as Ethiopia Vision 2025, Growth & Transformation Plan - II as well as massive infrastructure projects such as The Great Renaissance Dam are driving the growth of construction equipment in Ethiopia.



According to this research, the Ethiopia construction equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2019-25. Construction application segment is the key revenue-generating segment in the overall Ethiopia construction equipment market share owing to widespread expansion and development of the road network in the country. Further, government initiatives such as Ethiopia Vision 2025, Growth and Transformation Plan - II and massive infrastructure projects such as The Great Renaissance Dam would lead to growth in demand for construction equipment in Ethiopia.



In 2018, the earthmoving equipment type accounted for the highest share in terms of market revenues; however, other equipment types such as cranes, material handling and road construction equipment are considered as the key growing construction equipment types.



The report thoroughly covers the market by equipment type, applications, and regions.



Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Size and Market Forecast, Until 2025

Historical data of Ethiopia Construction Equipment Market for the Period 2015-2018.

Market Size & Forecast of Ethiopia Construction Equipment Market until 2025.

Historical data of Ethiopia Cranes Market for the Period 2015-2018.

Market Size & Forecast of Ethiopia Cranes Market until 2025.

Historical data of Ethiopia Bull Dozers & Construction Tractors Market for the Period 2015-2018.

Market Size & Forecast of Ethiopia Bull Dozers & Construction Tractors Market until 2025.

Historical data of Ethiopia Earthmoving Equipment Market for the Period 2015-2018.

Market Size & Forecast of Ethiopia Earthmoving Equipment Market until 2025.

Historical data of Ethiopia Material Handling Market for the Period 2015-2018.

Market Size & Forecast of Ethiopia Material Handling Market until 2025.

Historical data of Ethiopia Dump Trucks Market for the Period 2015-2018.

Market Size & Forecast of Ethiopia Dump Trucks Market until 2025.

Historical data of Ethiopia Aerial Work Platform Market for the Period 2015-2018.

Market Size & Forecast of Ethiopia Aerial Work Platform Market until 2025.

Historical data of Ethiopia Road Construction Equipment Market for the Period 2015-2018.

Market Size & Forecast of Ethiopia Road Construction Equipment Market until 2025.

Historical and Forecast data of Ethiopia Construction Equipment Market Revenue, By Applications for the Period 2015-2025.

Historical and Forecast data of Ethiopia Construction Equipment Market Revenue, By Regions for the Period 2015-2025

Market Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends and Development

Market Share, By Players

Market Overview on Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Strategic Recommendations

Markets Covered:



The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:



By Equipment Type

Crane

Mobile Crane



Crawler Crane



Tower Crane

Construction Tractors & Bulldozers

Earthmoving

Loader



Backhoe Loader



Wheeled Loader



Skid Steer Loader



Compact Track Loader



Excavator



Tracked Excavator



Mini Excavator



Wheeled Excavator



Motor Grader

Material Handling

Forklift



Telescopic Handler

Dump Trucks

Aerial Work Platform



Articulated Boom Lift



Telescopic Boom Lift



Scissor Lifts

Road Construction Equipment

Paver



Road Roller

By Applications

Construction

Mining

Others

By Regions

Northern

Southern

Companies Mentioned



Caterpillar Inc.

Doosan Infracore Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

J C Bamford Excavators Limited

Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd.

Metso Corporation

SANY Group

Volvo CE

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd.

