Ethiopia ICT Markets Report 2018 with Profiles of 28 Companies

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ICT in Ethiopia 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the information and communication technology industry in Ethiopia including telephony, internet and broadband, and the infrastructure that supports them. The information technology industry includes hardware manufacturing, assembly and supply, and software development and supply.



The Ethiopian government is the main growth driver of the country's emerging information and communication technology (ITC) industry and it is placing great emphasis on using ICT to reach the goals of its growth and transformation plan.



The country's broadband market is set to develop with increases in international bandwidth, improvements in national fibre backbone infrastructure and the growing availability of mobile broadband services via 3G and LTE networks. The state-owned Ethio Telecom is the only provider of telecommunications services in Ethiopia. Sectors open for competition include equipment provision and downstream services such as call and data centres, messaging and applications.



Opportunities for Growth:



Ethiopia's internet penetration in 2016 was 15.4% while recent statistics show mobile penetration at 63%, with low penetration rates stemming from underdeveloped telecommunications infrastructure. With a population over 100 million and a median age of under 18 years, Ethiopia offers significant opportunities for ICT development, although there are many challenges including heavy regulation and government control over networks and poor telecommunications infrastructure.



The June 2018 announcement by Ethiopia's government that it would allow private domestic and foreign investment in a number of sectors including telecoms tentatively opens up one of the last biggest telecoms opportunities in Africa. The government took steps to liberalisation this year by issuing an internet service provider licence to a local private company.



Report Coverage:



The report profiles 28 companies including dominant state-owned Ethio Telecom. There are comprehensive profiles on companies such as G2G Clarity IT Solutions, which was awarded an internet service provider licence, mobile and cordless phone assembler Tana Communication and fintech company Kifiya Financial Technologies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. COUNTRY INFORMATION



3. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

3.1. Industry Value Chain

3.2. Geographic Position



4. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY



5. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

5.1. Local

5.1.1. Corporate Actions

5.1.2. Regulations

5.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

5.2. Continental

5.3. International



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Economic Environment

6.2. Government Initiatives

6.3. Private Sector Investment

6.4. Information Technology, Research & Development (R&D) and Innovation

6.5. Cybercrime and IT Security

6.6. Internet Censorship

6.7. Labour

6.8. Cyclicality

6.9. Environmental Concerns

6.10. Electricity Supply Constraints



7. COMPETITION

7.1. Barriers to Entry



8. SWOT ANALYSIS



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



11. REFERENCES

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites



Company Profiles



Computer Services And Related Equipment



Afomsoft Technologies Plc

Africom Technologies Plc

Ahadootec Ict Solutions Plc

Alta Computec Plc

Amlion Systems Pvt. Ltd. Co.

China Communications Services Corporation Ltd

Cnet Software Technologies Plc

Creavers Service Plc

Edmonia Ict Solutions Plc

Ethio Telecom

Ethiopian Inclusive Finance Technology S.C.

Fairfax Technologies Llc

G2G It Solutions S.C.

IE Network Solutions Plc

Intracom Ict Solution Plc

Kifiya Financial Technology Plc

Mkty Information Technology Services Plc

Moss Ict Consultancy Plc

Professional Electronic Data Systems Plc

Symbol Technologies Plc

Tana Communication Plc

Teamy Computer Technologies Plc

Transsion Manufacturing Plc

Websprix Plc

ZTE Corporation Ltd

Telecommunications And Related Equipment



Brodynt Global Services S.L.

China Communications Services Corporation Ltd

Edmonia Ict Solutions Plc

Ethio Telecom

G2G It Solutions S.C.

IE Network Solutions Plc

Mkty Information Technology Services Plc

Space Engineering Ltd

Symbol Technologies Plc

Tana Communication Plc

Transsion Manufacturing Plc

United System Integrators Plc

Websprix Plc

ZTE Corporation Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2vlp6t/ethiopia_ict?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

