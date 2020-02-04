Ethiopian Agri-Business Industry Report 2019: Size & State of the Industry, Major Influences, Profiles of 19 Key Players

DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Agri-Business Sector in Ethiopia 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the Agri-Business Sector in Ethiopia examines the sector and its subsectors involved in the more than 140 different types of crops that are grown in the country. The report describes the size and state of the industry and the factors that influence it.

There are profiles of 19 companies. These include the state-owned Ethiopian Sugar Corporation, the country's only sugar producer and National Tobacco Enterprise, which has an out-grower scheme with more than 10,300 smallholder farmers. Other profiles include AQ Roses, which produces 15 rose varieties and Horizon Plantations, which owns the Bebeka coffee estate, one of the largest coffee plantations in the world.

The Agri-Business Sector in Ethiopia

Ethiopia's agriculture, forestry and fishing sectors, which contributed 31.1% to the country's GDP in 2018, are crucial sectors as they employ two thirds of its labour force. Smallholder farmers account for 95% of the sector's production and commercial farms account for the balance. The agri-business sector depends on traditional farming methods and a rain-fed farming system, and the cost of production inputs and transportation is high. Ethiopia's main staple crop is maize, while the main cash crops are coffee and sesame seed.

Coffee Production

Ethiopia is the birthplace of Arabica coffee and is the biggest coffee drinking country in Africa. Coffee is Ethiopia's largest export product and a high-value cash crop, and is considered of strategic national importance as it employs many of the country's people. One of the challenges faced by the coffee sector is that many coffee farmers, especially in the eastern parts of Ethiopia, are replacing the cultivation of coffee with other crops. Coffee production is decreasing due to rising temperatures and decreasing rainfall, caused by climate change. The government is advising farmers to move their coffee plantations to higher altitudes where temperatures are lower and rainfall higher.

Low Crop Yields

Despite favourable conditions for the production of a variety of crops, crop yields are low because there is limited use of improved seeds, fertilisers and pesticides, and irrigation is not widely used.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. COUNTRY INFORMATION

2.1. Geographic Position

3. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

3.1. Industry Value Chain

4. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY

5. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

5.1. Local

5.1.1. Trade

5.1.2. Corporate Actions

5.1.3. Regulations

5.2. Continental

5.3. International

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Government Support

6.2. Foreign Aid

6.3. Economic Environment

6.4. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

6.5. Environmental Concerns

6.6. Labour

7. COMPETITION

7.1. Barriers to Entry

8. SWOT ANALYSIS

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

11. REFERENCES

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites

A-Z List of Companies Profiled

Addis Modjo Edible Oil Complex S.C.

Ah-Wan PLC

Ahadu PLC

Alema Koudijs Feed PLC

AQ Roses PLC

East African Agri-Business PLC

ELFORA Agro-Industries PLC

Ethio Agri-CEFT PLC

Ethiopian Sugar Corporation

Hamaressa Edible Oil S.C.

Horizon Plantations PLC

Kaliti Food S.C.

Kebire Enterprises PLC

Melange Coffee Roasters PLC

METAD Agricultural Development PLC

National Tobacco Enterprise ( Ethiopia ) S.C.

) S.C. Olira Agro Industry PLC

Raya Horti Farm

Sher Ethiopia PLC

