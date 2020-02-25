Ethisphere Institute Names Health Care Service Corporation one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® for 2020

CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC), the largest customer-owned health insurer in U.S., has been recognized by the Ethisphere Institute as one of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies®.

This marks the fifth consecutive year that HCSC has received the World's Most Ethical Companies distinction. This award honors companies who achieve outstanding results in the areas of transparency, integrity, ethics and compliance. Companies are evaluated across five categories: Ethics and Compliance Program, Corporate Citizenship and Responsibility, Culture of Ethics, Corporate Governance, Leadership and Reputation.

"Our strong culture of ethics and compliance doesn't just come from the top down, but from across the organization. This is an important recognition of our values and ongoing commitment to integrity and the highest standards of conduct in everything we do," said Tom Lubben, senior vice president and chief ethics, compliance and privacy officer, HCSC. "HCSC continues to cultivate trust and encourages employees to ask questions about company policies and procedures and speak up when they may suspect improper behaviors. We have developed a Manager's Map to provide tools, information and assistance to managers to help foster transparency and provide support to maintain ethical conduct as a business priority."

According to a report from Gartner, a leading business research company, less than half (41%) of staff who witness misconduct at work are willing to come forward1 due to fear of retaliation. To help close the gap and encourage employee transparency, HCSC developed a Manager's Map that guides managers through a step-by-step process. The map gives managers a clear direction on how to ease an employee's fear of retribution and provide a resolution or next steps on how to reach a resolution if the problem must be escalated to others for assistance.

"Congratulations to everyone at Health Care Service Corporation for earning this recognition," said Ethisphere's Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Erblich. "This is a moment to acknowledge the work to advance corporate cultures defined by integrity and affirm those companies contributing to broader societal imperatives and the greater good."

The full list of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees. More information on HCSC's approach to ethics and compliance can be found at http://www.hcsc.com/our-impact/ethics.

About Health Care Service Corporation

Health Care Service Corporation is the country's largest customer-owned health insurer and fifth largest health insurer overall, with nearly 16 million members in its health plans in Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. A Mutual Legal Reserve Company, HCSC is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. For more information, please visit HCSC.com, visit our Facebook page or follow us at Twitter

About the Ethisphere Institute

The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

1 https://www.gartner.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2019-03-12-gartner-says-just-41-percent-of-workplace-misconduct-is-reported

SOURCE Health Care Service Corporation

Related Links

http://www.hcsc.com/

