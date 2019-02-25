ethiXbase and INSEAD Announce the Second Ethics & Compliance Leadership Programme

SINGAPORE, Feb. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ethiXbase, a top provider of anti-corruption compliance intelligence and solutions, and INSEAD, one of the world's leading and largest graduate business schools, have partnered once more to bring back the Ethics & Compliance Leadership Programme.

Now in its second year, the programme will be held from the 26 – 28 June 2019 at the INSEAD Asia Campus in Singapore. It is designed specifically for compliance, governance, risk, ethics, legal and audit professionals from the public and private sectors who are looking to increase their knowledge of effective compliance programmes and advance their careers as leaders and champions of ethical best practices.

Leas Bachatene, Chief Executive Officer of ethiXbase shares, "After the huge success of last year's programme, we are pleased to partner with INSEAD once again and look forward to delivering another impressive and impactful leadership programme. Organisations in today's global economy find themselves in an increasingly complex business environment. Understanding the ever-changing compliance landscape is crucial to guard against any reputational damage."

N. Craig Smith, Professor of Ethics and Social Responsibility of INSEAD adds, "Having successfully delivered compliance programmes for over ten years at our European campus, we were delighted with the success of the inaugural programme here in Asia. Together with ethiXbase, we will provide insights and knowledge on how organisations can ethically address the compliance challenges they face now and in the future."

The Ethics & Compliance Leadership Programme will be led by industry expert practitioners N. Craig Smith, Professor of Ethics and Social Responsibility from INSEAD, Eric Luis Uhlmann, Associate Professor of Organisational Behaviour from INSEAD, Samuel Sharpe, Director & Head of Corporate Crime and Investigations Practice Group from Duane Morris & Selvam LLP, Juan Ma, Assistant Professor of Strategy from INSEAD and Ye-Lin Lim, Director - Integrity & Compliance, APAC from Juniper Networks.

With the high demand for this course, participants are encouraged to register on or before the 24 May 2019 to secure their place.

For more information and to register, please visit https://ethiXbase.com/insead or contact Rose Zhi Hui at marketing@ethixbase.com.

About INSEAD, The Business School for the World

As one of the world's leading and largest graduate business schools, INSEAD brings together people, cultures and ideas to change lives and to transform organisations. A global perspective and cultural diversity are reflected in all aspects of our research and teaching.

With campuses in Europe (France), Asia (Singapore) and the Middle East (Abu Dhabi), INSEAD's business education and research span three continents. The school's 145 renowned Faculty members from 40 countries inspire more than 1,400-degree participants annually in its MBA, Executive MBA, Executive Master in Finance, Executive Master in Consulting and Coaching for Change and PhD programmes. In addition, more than 11,000 executives participate in INSEAD's executive education programmes each year.

INSEAD became a pioneer of international business education with the graduation of the first MBA class on the Fontainebleau campus in Europe in 1960. In 2000, INSEAD opened its Asia campus in Singapore. And in 2007 the school began an association in the Middle East, officially opening the Abu Dhabi campus in 2010.

Around the world and over the decades, INSEAD continues to conduct cutting edge research and to innovate across all its programmes to provide business leaders with the knowledge and sensitivity to operate anywhere. These core values have enabled INSEAD to become truly "The Business School for the World."

INSEAD's MBA programme is ranked #1 by the Financial Times in 2016 and 2017.

About ethiXbase

Headquartered in Singapore, ethiXbase is a rapidly growing RegTech company driven by innovation and achieving customer satisfaction. Known for making a difference with ethiXbase 2.0, the industry's leading end-to-end third party compliance and risk management platform, ethiXbase helps small to major Fortune 500 brands achieve 100% third-party compliance through advancements in technology, data, services and due diligence.

For more information on ethiXbase's third party due diligence solutions, visit www.ethiXbase.com/2-0

Contact

Rose Zhi Hui

+65 6536 0084

marketing@ethiXbase.com

SOURCE ethiXbase

