Ethos and ShapeShift Partner to Deepen Liquidity and Advance Enterprise Cryptocurrency Exchange

SINGAPORE, Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethos, a leading multi-cryptocurrency wallet and enterprise blockchain solutions provider, is pleased to announce an integration with ShapeShift.io, a digital marketplace for Bitcoin and other blockchain tokens. This integration will mean that Ethos users and enterprise customers will soon have access to the liquidity and exchange services for dozens of cryptocurrencies and tokens.

Ethos aims to create a financial ecosystem that is open, safe and fair for everyone by harnessing the power and autonomy that cryptocurrencies provide. The Ethos Universal Wallet provides a secure, self-custodied mobile wallet where the user is in control of funds at all times. Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to store, track, send and receive more than 100 tokens.

The integration with ShapeShift enables users to securely exchange and swap coins without any intermediaries. Users will be able to initiate trades directly from their wallet with settlement and order handling abstracted and rapidly executed for the user.

"Ethos provides the infrastructure for a more robust digital economy that is truly easy to use and accessible to the average person," says Ethos founder and CEO Shingo Lavine. "We want to partner with leading companies in the space to provide the best possible service while preserving the ideals and allure that cryptocurrencies hold."

Beyond the consumer wallet service, Ethos plans to integrate ShapeShift as an offering in its Bedrock product and services. Bedrock is a sophisticated, high-performance API that makes blockchain protocols as accessible as internet protocols for businesses and institutions. Ethos and Shapeshift are taking a leap forward to offer exchange services and move towards building regulated, enterprise-ready service offerings that can service users and institutions globally.

The Ethos Universal Wallet is available worldwide today. Download the app: https://www.ethos.io/universal-wallet.

About Ethos.io PTE LTD

Ethos is a leading cryptocurrency services provider that is building a bridge between the blockchain and existing financial institutions and systems. The Ethos Universal Wallet enables anybody to securely safe-keep their own crypto assets easily, safely and for free. The Universal Wallet is decentralized, with consumers creating and owning their own private SmartKeys that secure personal digital vaults. The Universal Wallet is built on Bedrock, a foundation platform that abstracts and makes blockchains more accessible, secure and compliant for both people and financial institutions.

Ethos has built a blockchain dream team of financial and technology executives with experience at companies like Blackrock, Citrix, Deloitte, Freddie Mac, Merrill Lynch and UBS. Ethos is headquartered in Singapore with a global presence and community. Learn more at ethos.io.

About ShapeShift

ShapeShift AG is a leading blockchain technology company based in Switzerland. It operates several crypto products including ShapeShift.io, CoinCap, Prism and KeepKey. Its primary service, ShapeShift.io, is an online marketplace where users can buy and sell digital assets. The popular app enables users to safely trade Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and other major blockchain-based tokens and assets. See more at shapeshift.com.

