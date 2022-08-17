Ethos Asset Management Inc., USA Announces Deal with AOi Energy, Brazil, Analytical Organic Chemistry and Research Specialists

Partnership Provides Long Term Financing to AOi Energy Ltda., to set up a laboratory to perform complex organic compounds analyses by experienced research personnel and advanced technology providing rapid detection response of these compounds.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ETHOS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC USA, announced a new long-term financing partnership with AOi Energy Ltda. Ethos has committed to providing significant capital that will continue for several years.

Carlos Santos, CEO of Ethos Asset Management Inc, stated,

"We're delighted to partner with AOi Energy Ltda., for their unique project to set up a resourceful laboratory to perform the analyses of complex organic compounds to promote a culture free of components harmful to human health and environmentally sustainable actions. The project embraces ESG components and delivering food free of components harmful to human health and environmentally sustainable actions. AOi's new laboratory in Rio de Janeiro, will create new jobs and career opportunities within the environmentally sustainable food industry. We were extremely inspired by Ms Tikae Takaki, Founder and Director of AOi Energy Ltda., her vision and passion for this project and her outstanding career in the industry."

Ms Tikae Takaki, Founder and Director of AOi Energy Ltda., stated,

"We thank Ethos Asset Management Inc., USA, for the confidence in AOi Energy and its management team. We were looking forward to completing this long-term financing facility that will lower our cost of funds and allow us to carry out this impressive project. In this post-pandemic scenario of business resumption, it is essential to have financial support for the implementation of projects like ours, which at the end of the day has the purpose to helping improve the competitiveness and reliability of the Brazilian industry, whether attesting the quality and safety of the products, or its environmental sustainability, in different segments."

Mr Jose Derval Oliveira, Ethos Brazil Associate, stated,

"I'm pleased to be an Ethos Senior Associate, with my Ethos Associate partner Leonardo Hargreaves, we had the opportunity to structure this financing for the AOI Energy project. We are grateful to Ms. Tikae Takaki and Mr. Sergio Possato for the trust and professionalism they have always shown."

About Ethos Asset Management Inc:

Ethos Asset Management (Ethos) is an independent, US-based company with global reach in resource mobilization and project financing.

About AOi Energy Ltda:

AOi Energy is a company committed to excellence with a team of professionals with a large experience in the field of services in analytical organic chemistry and research in the Environment, Gas, Oil and Food sectors. Located in Rio de Janeiro city, Brazil, AOi Energy has the clear objective of always offering the best and most complete services, providing real market value. It is committed to technological development, as well as aims to build and maintain a relationship with customers and partners.

For more information, please visit https://www.geo4u.com.br/

