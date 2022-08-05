Ethos Asset Management Inc., USA Announces Deal with Havo Inc., USA, to Build Commercial Class 2 EV Vans to Meet US Demand by 2030 for a Revenue Opportunity of $50 Billion

Partnership Provides Long Term Financing to Havo Inc., for developing and building electric commercial vehicles, software, charging solutions and services designed to help lower operating costs and improve efficiency while helping businesses reach their sustainability goals.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ETHOS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC USA, announced a new long-term financing partnership with Havo Inc., as demand for commercial vans grows from 480K to 1.1M per year driven by last-mile logistics. Ethos, has committed to providing significant capital that will continue for several years.

Carlos Santos, CEO of Ethos Asset Management Inc, stated,

Havo Inc

"We're delighted to partner with Havo Inc., to provide financing for their unique solution to a major US problem. Havo's EV platform has been designed from the ground up specifically for delivery fleet vehicles to maximize efficiency, safety and functionality bringing together charging, full fleet telematics, mobile servicing, nationwide service centers, purchasing and insurance into a single platform. All built for commercial customers' needs. We had no doubts about the opportunity presented to us by the dynamic and passionate CEO and Founder, Kendall Chow, who brings expertise in hardware, software, supply chain, manufacturing, and data. We look forward to a long term partnership and seeing Havo Vans roll out onto our US roads and highways".

Mr Kendall Chow, CEO and Founder, Havo Inc., stated,

"We're thrilled to be working with Carlos Santos and the team at Ethos to bring Havo's leading last-mile commercial EV's to market. Ethos' commitment and investment thesis in sustainability and transportation aligns well with Havo's climate first goals. The current demand for commercial EV's far outpaces supply, and we look forward to a long-term partnership with Ethos as we address the US market's rapidly growing need for reliable EV delivery fleets."

Mr Hans Kastensmith, CEO, Attributed Holdings Inc., Ethos USA Associate, stated,

"AHI is very pleased to have a role in this partnership between Ethos and Havo. Both are extremely innovative companies. As Ethos puts more emphasis globally on financing green solutions there could not have been a better time, nor a better partner than Havo with its focus on electric light duty vehicles".

About Ethos Asset Management Inc:

Ethos Asset Management (Ethos) is an independent, US-based company with global reach in resource mobilization and project financing.

For more information, please visit https://www.ethosasset.com

About Havo Inc:

Havo Inc. is a closely held transportation company building sustainable last-mile commercial electric vehicles (EVs). Founded in 2021 and based in San Francisco, Havo helps customers achieve their carbon neutrality and zero emission goals, including Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) objectives. The company is working with leading suppliers, contract manufacturers, commercial vehicle design and engineering firms.

For more information, please visit https://www.havo.global

Havo Inc:

Molly Livingston

+15108988220

[email protected]

Ethos Associate:

Mr Hans Kastensmith, CEO, Attributed Holdings Inc

