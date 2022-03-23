Ethos Asset Management Inc., USA Announces Deal with JCG Advisors Inc., an Asset Management Company Providing Surveillance Services to Institutional Residential Mortgage Investors

Partnership provides long term financing to JCG Advisors, a California corporation, to refinance its existing repurchase facilities ("Repo Refinancing") as well as to support additional acquisitions of residential mortgage portfolios.

SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ETHOS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC USA , announced a new long-term financing partnership with JCG who wholly owns RMS Asset Management, LLC ("RAM"). RAM was founded in 2003 as a specialty finance company acquiring troubled residential mortgages.

JCG Advisors Inc.,

Carlos Santos, President, and CEO of Ethos, stated,

"We are honoured and very pleased to announce this very important deal in our home state of California with JCG. From the outset we were very impressed with the exceptionally talented and experienced entrepreneur, Jack Getzelman, the Chief Executive Officer of RAM. Since co–founding RAM in 2003, Mr. Getzelman has held responsibility for RAM operational, strategic, financial and administrative activities. Mr. Getzelman has more than 30 years of experience in the investment banking and finance services industry. We believe this is a great partnership for Ethos, bringing together our joint expertise in finance to enable investment in 1st lien residential mortgage loans throughout the United States. After the Repo Refinancing and depending on market condition and available offerings, JCG will continue to use the term loan to finance additional Portfolio Acquisitions in years 2023–2026 without using its existing higher cost repurchase facility. The majority of the proceeds from the proposed term finance will be used to refinance and repay existing repurchase facilities. The investment will generate additional job and career opportunities for local people and impact positively on the local and national mortgage market. We are very proud to be partnering with Mr. Getzelman and look forward to seeing the growth and success of JCG over the coming years."

Jack Getzelman, Chief Executive Officer, JCG Advisors Inc., said,

"We are looking forward to completing a long-term financing facility with Ethos Asset Management Inc. This facility will enable us to cost effectively refinance a repurchase facility and will provide the capital to make additional acquisitions in the residential mortgage secondary market. The facility will lower our cost of funds and thereby increase the competitiveness of our pricing on sub and non-performing residential mortgages. We anticipate growing our balance sheet with Ethos as our partner. We look forward to a long-term relationship with Ethos and extend our sincere appreciation to Mr. Carlos Santos and his expert team at Ethos for the transaction".

About Ethos Asset Management:

Ethos Asset Management (Ethos) is an independent, US-based company with a global reach in resource mobilization and project financing.

For more information, please visit https://www.ethosasset.com/ .

About JCG Advisors Inc:

JCG Advisors, Inc (JCG), is a holding company that invests in residential mortgages as well as other residential assets. JCG wholly owns RAM, a company that Jack Getzelman founded in 2003. RMS has participated on over 275 distinct buy and sell side transactions that totalled over $12 billion in principal balance (UPB) as well as provided surveillance services on over $70 billion in UPB.

For more information, please visit https://www.residentialms.com/

