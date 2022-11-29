Ethos Asset Management Inc., USA Announces Long-term Financing Facility with Beyond Limits Inc.

Provides Beyond Limits with highly favorable long-term financing options for strategic acquisitions, regional partnerships and accelerated roll-out of its low-code hybrid AI platform

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ETHOS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC USA, announced a new long-term financing partnership with Beyond Limits Inc., Glendale, California. Beyond Limits is a technology leader in developing real-world, industrial-grade hybrid AI solutions for smart energy, renewables, smart cities and transportation, carbon capture and other intelligent infrastructure related markets. Ethos has committed to provide Beyond Limits with access to significant 'infrastructure-project like' capital that will continue for several years under terms that are simply not available in today's markets.

Carlos Santos, CEO of Ethos Asset Management Inc, stated, "We're absolutely delighted to partner with such a prestigious technology company. Beyond Limits leverages significant technology developed in the unmanned space program to solve complex problems on earth. Our support demonstrates our desire to contribute to pioneering solutions that will be used to tackle some of the most important problems of our day around decarbonization, climate change and better utilization of natural resources."

The company, a Caltech startup company launched in 2014 in the greater Los Angeles area, has grown to over 400 people with offices around the world, and over $160 Million of venture capital funding raised to date. Cognitive AI is unique in which human expertise and experience, combined with documented knowledge, are codified into a symbolic form which is machine readable and actionable. Adding a symbolic AI layer to existing machine learning solutions makes them safer, more resilient, and more adaptable to change and uncertainty – critical attributes for 'real-world' situations faced in complex industrial and infrastructure systems.

Mr. Santos added, 'We are honored to be partnering with Beyond Limits to develop safer, better, human-centered AI solutions and wish to thank Mr. AJ Abdallat for his commitment and support in concluding this innovative financing transaction. We look forward to our long-term mutual success and welcome Beyond Limits to the Ethos portfolio."

AJ Abdallat, CEO and Co-founder of Beyond Limits Inc., stated, "The Ethos partnership provides Beyond Limits with multiple options to accelerate growth through acquisitions, more favorable partnerships, and regional joint ventures. At a time when prevailing capital market conditions are challenging, we are excited to leverage this capital to help more customers solve some of the toughest problems facing industries and the world today."

Ethos Asset Management (Ethos) is an independent, US-based company with global reach in resource mobilization and project financing.

Beyond Limits is an enterprise-scale AI company that optimizes operations, boosts efficiency, and increases productivity for demanding industries including energy, utilities, and healthcare.

Beyond traditional artificial intelligence, our software products are powered by Beyond Limits' award-winning Cognitive AI technology, utilizing a hybrid AI approach that combines data-centric techniques with embedded human knowledge to affirm trust in software-driven decisions, manage operational risk, and drive profitability.

