Ethos Laboratories Partners With Kenton County School District to Provide COVID-19 PCR Testing During 2021-2022 School Year

NEWPORT, Ky., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethos Laboratories®, a national leader in laboratory testing, has announced a collaborative partnership with Kenton County School District for the 2021-2022 school year. Ethos Laboratories will be providing COVID-19 PCR testing for students (K-12) and staff who opt-in for testing at school or an Ethos site.



As part of Kentucky's ELC Reopening Schools program, tests will be offered at no cost to students or staff. Ethos Laboratories' COVID-19 testing detects variants including Delta, as well as active infections in symptomatic or asymptomatic individuals. Results are available in 24 hours online.



"This partnership is instrumental in allowing the KCSD to offer COVID-19 vaccines and voluntary COVID-19 testing to our school community," says Paula Rust, Director of Health Services for Kenton County School District. "This valued alliance will be key to keeping our students and staff healthy this school year."

No-Cost Back to School Vaccinations

As an additional service to the community, Ethos and Kenton County School District will be offering Drive-Thru COVID-19 vaccinations at the start of the new school year. Vaccines include the two-shot Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, approved for ages 12 and up, or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine approved for 18 and up.

Drive-Thru vaccinations will be administered August 21, 8:00am – 2:00pm and September 11, 2021, 8:00am – 2:00pm at Summit View Academy - Parking Lot, 5006 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. Everyone in the community is welcome to register at Ethos-Labs.com/testing-booking.



If your school district (public or private) is located in Kentucky and is interested in partnering with Ethos Laboratories to provide year-round, gold standard COVID-19 PCR testing and/or COVID-19 vaccinations to your students, faculty and staff, please contact [email protected] or call (877) 234-9655.

Ethos Laboratories is a CLIA certified, CAP accredited, high-complexity laboratory that specializes in COVID-19 PCR testing, COVID-19 vaccinations, pain biomarker testing, toxicology testing, and research and development. Ethos conducts revolutionary research into chronic disease and has been awarded funding from federal programs to develop novel diagnostic tests for challenging and rare diseases. Ethos received the first FDA EUA in the country for the SARS-CoV-2 test in 2000, which has inclusion criteria for the use in children under the age of 18, back-to-school testing and back-to-work testing.

