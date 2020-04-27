Ethos Research & Development Announces Phase 1 SBIR Grant Award from National Institutes of Health

NEWPORT, Ky., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethos Research & Development has been awarded a Phase 1 grant from the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases under the auspices of the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program and National Institutes of Health (NIH). The grant will be utilized to develop a urinary biomarker panel and software-based solutions to optimize treatment strategies for patients with Systemic Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (SJIA).

SJIA is a rare, auto-inflammatory condition characterized by prolonged synovial inflammation that can lead to structural joint damage. Roughly 15-30% of SJIA patients develop a complication called macrophage activation syndrome (MAS). Patients with recurrent MAS can develop interstitial lung disease. Once lung disease is diagnosed in children with SJIA, fatality occurs in 57% of patients within two years of diagnosis.

Identifying abnormal pathologies that occur early in disease progression specific to patients with SJIA, MAS, and SJIA-lung disease is imperative in order to improve the standard of care for patients and prolong patient life. Ethos R&D will explore the feasibility of using non-invasive biomarker test panels to monitor disease progression and identify MAS risk earlier to enable disease modifying treatment strategies.

"Ethos R&D is thrilled to have been selected for this award and we are excited to partner with the NIH on this important project. Receiving the award validates the unmet need for non-invasive biomarker guided strategies and recognizes the potential of our technology to significantly impact this space," said Joshua Gunn, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Ethos R&D. "As an innovation driven company in the chronic pain space, the support provided by the NIH SBIR program is essential for us to translate and expand our technologies into new applications which will improve the lives of patients suffering from rare diseases such as SJIA."

Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R43AR077338. The content is the sole responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

Ethos Research & Development, headquartered in Newport, Kentucky, is a clinical diagnostic laboratory that conducts novel research into the neurobiological processes which drive the development and deterioration of chronic pain disorders. Research aims to identify and validate novel pain biomarkers that allow healthcare providers to diagnose and treat patients based on underlying pathophysiological mechanisms. Ethos R&D combines superior laboratory science with a passion for chronic pain research and strives to develop new tools that enhance the understanding of chronic pain to improve the lives of patients and healthcare providers in the pain management community.

