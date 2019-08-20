Ethos Risk Services Acquires Summit Investigations

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethos Risk Services LLC, a leading risk mitigation company, announced the recent acquisition of Summit Investigations. The transaction took place on August 14, 2019. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Summit Investigations provides a full range of investigative services for a variety of clients. Based out of Boston, Massachusetts, Summit has been operating since 1998 and led by a team of industry experts. Summit has over 100 investigators which expands Ethos' network of investigators to over 500.

"Summit is one of those companies in our industry that has a strong reputation for delivering results and putting clients first. As we've learned more about their team, we found that the core values our two companies adhere to are very well aligned," said Ethos Risk Services CEO, Micah Smith. "This acquisition is a great fit and further strengthens our footprint in the northeast along with better coverage and service for our collective clients."

This acquisition is another step in the long-term, strategic growth plans for Ethos. The transition will be seamless for clients while processes, clients, and staff are fully integrated. Once completed, it will result in further quality of investigator coverage, new products for Summit clients, and a continued commitment to deliver the best customer service. The integration is expected to be completed over the coming weeks.

"I am pleased to be joining the Ethos team. The Ethos philosophy compliments the focus on customer service that our clients have come to expect," said Summit Investigations President Bob Reynolds. "The opportunity to work with an industry leader is exciting and we look forward to continued growth together."

This is Ethos' second acquisition in 2019 following the successful integration of Combined Investigators, Inc. and SIU Management LLC.

About Ethos Risk Services, LLC

Ethos Risk Services is a full-service risk mitigation firm headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida. Ethos provides nationwide and international coverage from a team of over 500 investigators servicing all 50 states and over 70 countries. Founded in 2006, the company has provided comprehensive fraud management to insurance companies, self-insured employers, attorneys and third-party administrators within the insurance industry. Ethos is dedicated to its vision of being the most tech-enabled, customer-centric investigative services company and to build a partnership with their clients in combating fraud across the globe. For more information about Ethos Risk Services, please visit the company website at www.ethosrisk.com.

About Summit Investigations

Since 1998, Summit Investigations has specialized in serving the insurance industry in 20 states along the eastern coast. They provide a wide array of investigative services through a network of approximately 100 investigators.

