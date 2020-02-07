Ethyl Acetate Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026
Feb 07, 2020, 09:00 ET
Ethyl Acetate Market - Overview
This report analyzes and forecasts the ethyl acetate market at global and regional levels.The market has been forecast based on volume (tons) and value (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026.
The study includes drivers and restraints of the global market.It covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for ethyl acetate during the forecast period.
The report also highlights opportunities in the ethyl acetate market at the global level.
The report comprises detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global ethyl acetate market.Porter's Five Forces model has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape of the market.
The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein various applications of ethyl acetate have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
The study provides a decisive view of the global ethyl acetate market by segmenting it in terms of application.The segment has been analyzed based on the present and future trends.
Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for ethyl acetate in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.The report also covers the demand for ethyl acetate in individual application segments across all regions.
Key players operating in the ethyl acetate market include INEOS AG, Sekab Biofuels & Chemicals AB, Solventis Ltd., Sasol Ltd., Daicel Corporation, Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd., Celanese Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., Jiangsu Sopo (Group) Co., Ltd, and Godavari Biorefineries Ltd. have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.
The report provides size (in terms of value and volume) of the ethyl acetate market for the base year 2017 and the forecast between 2018 and 2026.Market numbers have been estimated based on application of ethyl acetate.
Market size and forecast for each application segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.
In-depth interviews and discussions were conducted with several key market participants and opinion leaders to compile the research report.Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research.
Annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents of key players operating in various application areas have been reviewed for competition analysis and market understanding.Secondary research also includes recent trends, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies.
These have proved to be reliable, effective, and successful approaches for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants' insights, and recognizing business opportunities.
Global Ethyl Acetate Market, by Application
Printing Inks
Adhesives
Cosmetics
Paints & Coatings
Pharmaceuticals
Food & Beverages
Herbicides
Others (including Marine and Mining)
Global Ethyl Acetate Market, by Region
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Poland
Hungary
Czech Republic
Russia & CIS
Rest of Europe
North America
U.S.
Canada
Middle East & Africa
South Africa
GCC
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Key Takeaways
Extensive analysis of the ethyl acetate market trends and shares from 2017 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and analyze market developments
List of key developments made by major players in the ethyl acetate market
List of key factors useful for building a roadmap of upcoming growth opportunities for the ethyl acetate market at the global, regional, and country levels
Insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain and a detailed competition landscape of major players to help understand the market competition level
Porter's Five Forces analysis that highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers and enables stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions
