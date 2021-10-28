Ethyl Alcohol Market to grow by USD 18.49 bn| Evolving Opportunities with Cargill Inc. and Green Plains Inc.| 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The high availability of feedstock and fluctuating crude oil prices are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as increasing demand for electric vehicles will challenge market growth.

North America will be the leading region with 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for ethyl alcohol in North America.

Some Companies Mentioned

Alto Ingredients Inc.



Archer Daniels Midland Co.



Cargill Inc.



Green Plains Inc.



Solvay SA

Ethyl Alcohol Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.81% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 18.49 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.35 Regional analysis North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Business Segments, Key Offering, Key Customers, Segment Focus, Alto Ingredients Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., BP Plc, Cargill Inc., Green Plains Inc., INEOS Group Holdings SA, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., and Solvay SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

