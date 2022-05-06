Ethylene Glycol Market Size to Grow by 7260.00 thousand tons| Growing demand from developing countries to boost market growth| Technavio

Application - Polyester fiber and films, PET, antifreeze and coolant, and others

Geography - APAC, North America , Europe , MEA, and South America

Vendor Insights

The Ethylene Glycol Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Akzo Nobel NV

China Petroleum and Chemical Corp.

Dow Inc.

Indian Oil Corp. Ltd.

INEOS Group Holdings SA

LyondellBasell Industries NV

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

SABIC

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for 63 percent of market growth. The primary markets for ethylene glycol in APAC are China, India, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Taiwan. The market in this region will grow at a slower rate than the market in other regions.

Over the forecast period, increased demand for ethylene glycol from various end-user sectors such as textiles, packaging, automobiles, and coatings will aid the ethylene glycol market expansion in APAC.

Furthermore, countries such as China, India, US, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Taiwan are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Ethylene Glycol Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The polyester fiber and films segment will grow its ethylene glycol market share significantly. Ethylene glycol demand is predicted to rise due to the rising demand for polyester fiber in textile and industrial applications. Polyester fibers are mostly used to make synthetic fibers. Polyester fibers are used to make clothing, bedding, and upholstered furniture. Polyester fibers are increasingly being used in the production of conveyors and safety belts in industrial applications, which is projected to boost market growth.

Ethylene Glycol Market Value Chain Analysis:

Technavio categorizes the global ethylene glycol market as a part of the global specialty chemicals market within the global materials market. In order to optimize profit margins and evaluate company plans, an end-to-end understanding of the value chain is required.

The value chain of the specialty chemicals market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Support activities

Innovation

Ethylene Glycol Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.03% Market growth 2022-2026 7260.00 th tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.82 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 63% Key consumer countries China, India, US, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Taiwan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Akzo Nobel NV, China Petroleum and Chemical Corp., Dow Inc., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and SABIC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

