Ethylene Market to Record a 3.68% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Evolving Opportunities with BASF SE & China National Petroleum Corp.|17000+ Technavio Reports

The Ethylene Market is expected to increase by 37.05 million tons from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.01%. Also, the market will record a 3.68% Y-O-Y growth rate in 2022 as per the latest market report by Technavio. APAC will register the highest growth rate of 49% among the other regions. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for ethylene in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant increase in the use of plastic for packaging and construction in countries such as China, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and Japan will facilitate the ethylene market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Vendor Insights-

The Ethylene Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

BASF SE - The company offers ethylene which is a colorless, flammable gas with a sweetish odor and is the most important basic chemical product.

China National Petroleum Corp. - The company offers up-to-standard ethylene products.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Ethylene Market Driver:

Increasing demand for polyethylene products:

The key factor driving the global ethylene market growth is the increasing demand for polyethylene products from various industries such as consumer electronics, construction, and automotive. In addition, the increasing demand for plastic is likely to have a considerable impact on the global polyethylene market Globally, China and India exhibit the highest demand for plastics. In India, plastics are extensively used in electronic products. The demand for electronic products in the country is estimated to increase at an annual rate of 17%. Factors such as better purchasing power, high penetration of electronic products, and rapid advances in technology help to increase the market penetration

Ethylene Market Trend:

The emergence of bio-ethylene:

The key trend driving the global ethylene market growth is the emergence of bio-ethylene, which is used as a feedstock for several downstream chemical products and is the largest bulk chemical (in terms of volume) to produce plastics. The US and Brazil are the major producers of bio-ethanol made from corn and sugarcane, respectively. These two countries have a combined share of 87% of the global bio-ethanol production. The global market for bioplastics is growing at a rapid rate and several production plants are under construction along with expansion plans for the existing capacities for producing bioplastics, which will further support the concerned market.

Value Chain Analysis

The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The value chain of the global ethylene market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Support activities

Innovation

Ethylene Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.01% Market growth 2022-2026 37.05 million tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.68 Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BASF SE, China National Petroleum Corp., Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., Formosa Plastics Corp., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and Saudi Arabian Oil Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

Table of Contents:

***1. Executive Summary

**1.1 Market Overview

***2. Market Landscape

**2.1 Market ecosystem

*Exhibit 09: Parent market

*Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

**2.2 Value Chain Analysis

*Exhibit 11: Value chain analysis : Commodity Chemicals

*2.2.1 Inputs

*2.2.2 Inbound logistics

*2.2.3 Operations

*2.2.4 Outbound logistics

*2.2.5 Marketing and sales

*2.2.6 Support activities

*2.2.7 Industry innovations

***3. Market Sizing

**3.1 Market definition

*Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

**3.2 Market segment analysis

*Exhibit 13 Market segments

**3.3 Market size 2021

**3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

*3.4.1Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

*3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

*Exhibit 14: Global- Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 15: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

***4. Five Forces Analysis

**4.1 Five Forces Summary

*Exhibit 16: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

**4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

*Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of the buyer

**4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

*Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of the supplier

**4.4 Threat of new entrants

*Exhibit 19: Threat of new entrants

**4.5 Threat of substitutes

*Exhibit 20: Threat of substitutes

**4.6 Threat of rivalry

*Exhibit 21: Threat of rivalry

**4.7 Market condition

*Exhibit 22: Market condition - Five forces 2021

***5. Market Segmentation by Application

**5.1 Market segments

*Exhibit 23 :Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

**5.2 Comparison by Application

*Exhibit 24: Comparison by Application

**5.3 LDPE - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 25: LDPE - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million t)

*Exhibit 26: LDPE - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.4 HDPE - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 27: HDPE - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million t)

*Exhibit 28: HDPE - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.5 Ethylene oxide - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 29: Ethylene oxide - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million t)

*Exhibit 30: Ethylene oxide - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.6 Vinyl - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 31: Vinyl - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million t)

*Exhibit 32: Vinyl - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 33: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 34: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.8 Market opportunity by Application

*Exhibit 35: Market opportunity by Application

***6. Market Segmentation by Feedstock

**6.1 Market segments

*Exhibit 36 : Feedstock- Market share 2020-2025 (%)

**6.2 Comparison by Feedstock

*Exhibit 37: Comparison by Feedstock

**6.3 Naphtha - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 38: Naphtha - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million t)

*Exhibit 39: Naphtha - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.4 Ethane - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 40: Ethane - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million t)

*Exhibit 41: Ethane - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.5 LPG - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 42: LPG - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million t)

*Exhibit 43: LPG - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.6 Ethane - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 44: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million t)

*Exhibit 45: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.7 Market opportunity by Feedstock

*Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Feedstock

***7. Customer landscape

*Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

*Exhibit 47: Customer landscape

***8. Geographic Landscape

**8.1 Geographic segmentation

*Exhibit 48: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

**8.2 Geographic comparison

*Exhibit 49: Geographic comparison

**8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 50: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 51: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 52: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million t)

*Exhibit 53: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**8.5 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 54: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 55: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**8.6 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 56: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million t)

*Exhibit 57: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 58: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million t)

*Exhibit 59: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**8.8 Key leading countries

*Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

**8.9 Market opportunity by geography

*Exhibit 61: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

***9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

**9.1 Market drivers

*9.1.1 Increasing demand for polyethylene products from various industries

*9.1.2 Growth in the flexible packaging industry

*9.1.3 Increasing focus on recyclability

**9.2 Market challenges

*9.2.1 Volatility in raw material prices

*9.2.2 Decreasing use of plastics

*9.2.3 Stringent regulations on the use of plastics used in food packaging

*Exhibit 62: Impact of drivers and challenges

**9.3 Market trends

*9.3.1 Emergence of bio-ethylene

*9.3.2 Increasing innovation in the packaging sector

*9.3.3 New ethylene projects in the US

***10. Vendor Landscape

**10.1 Overview

*Exhibit 63: Vendor landscape

**10.2 Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 64: ?Landscape disruption?

*Exhibit 65: Industry Risk

**10.3 Competitive Scenario

***11. Vendor Analysis

**11.1 Vendors Covered

*Exhibit 66: Vendor Landscape

**11.2 Market positioning of vendors

*Exhibit 67: ?Market positioning of vendors?

**11.3 BASF SE

*Exhibit 68: BASF SE - Overview

*Exhibit 69: BASF SE - Business segments

*Exhibit 70: BASF SE - Key offerings

*Exhibit 71: BASF SE - Segment focus

**11.4 China National Petroleum Corp.

*Exhibit 72: China National Petroleum Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 73: China National Petroleum Corp. - Business segments

*Exhibit 74: China National Petroleum Corp. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 75: China National Petroleum Corp. - Segment focus

**11.5 Dow Inc.

*Exhibit 76: Dow Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 77: Dow Inc. - Business segments

*Exhibit 78: Dow Inc. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 79: Dow Inc. - Segment focus

**11.6 Eastman Chemical Co.

*Exhibit 80: Eastman Chemical Co. - Overview

*Exhibit 81: Eastman Chemical Co. - Business segments

*Exhibit 82: Eastman Chemical Co. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 83: Eastman Chemical Co. - Segment focus

**11.7 Exxon Mobil Corp.

*Exhibit 84: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 85: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Business segments

*Exhibit 86: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Key news

*Exhibit 87: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 88: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Segment focus

**11.8 Formosa Plastics Corp.

*Exhibit 89: Formosa Plastics Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 90: Formosa Plastics Corp. - Product and service

*Exhibit 91: Formosa Plastics Corp. - Key offerings

**11.9 LyondellBasell Industries NV

*Exhibit 92: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Overview

*Exhibit 93: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Business segments

*Exhibit 94: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Key news

*Exhibit 95: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Key offerings

*Exhibit 96: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Segment focus

**11.10 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

*Exhibit 97: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 98: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Business segments

*Exhibit 99: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 100: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

**11.11 Royal Dutch Shell Plc

*Exhibit 101: Royal Dutch Shell Plc - Overview

*Exhibit 102: Royal Dutch Shell Plc - Business segments

*Exhibit 103: Royal Dutch Shell Plc - Key news

*Exhibit 104: Royal Dutch Shell Plc - Key offerings

*Exhibit 105: Royal Dutch Shell Plc - Segment focus

**11.12 Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

*Exhibit 106: Saudi Arabian Oil Co. - Overview

*Exhibit 107: Saudi Arabian Oil Co. - Product and service

*Exhibit 108: Saudi Arabian Oil Co. - Key offerings

***11. Appendix

**11.1 Scope of the report

*11.1.1 Market definition

*11.1.2 Objectives

*11.1.3 Notes and caveats

**11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

*Exhibit 109: Currency conversion rates for US$?

**11.3 Research Methodology

*Exhibit 110: Research Methodology

*Exhibit 111: Validation techniques employed for market sizing?

*Exhibit 112: Information sources

**11.4 List of abbreviations

*Exhibit 113: List of abbreviations

