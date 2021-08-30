Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market from Commodity Chemicals Industry to contribute Growth worth $ 511 Million | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Request a Free Sample Report!

The report identifies increasing demand for synthetic rubber as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment. In addition, rising demand from the automotive segment, and superior properties for EPDM will also lead the market to flourish during the next few years. However, volatility in raw material prices and availability of substitutes are some factors anticipated to hamper the market's growth during the next few years.

This ethylene propylene diene monomer report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Technavio analyzes the market by End-user (Automotive, Molded goods, Building and construction, Lubricant additives, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). The automotive end-user segment led the market share during 2020 and is likely to retain its dominance in the forthcoming years. In terms of geography, 55% of the market's growth will originate from APAC and the market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) market covers the following areas:

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market Sizing

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market Forecast

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Dow Inc.

Exxon Mobil Corp.

JSR Corp.

Kumho Polychem Co. Ltd.

LANXESS AG

Lion Elastomers

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

SK global chemical Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

