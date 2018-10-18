eTouchMenu Announces Partnership with FreedomPay

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- eTouchMenuTM (a wholly-owned subsidiary of House Advantage, LLC) has announced its partnership with FreedomPay, a global leader in secure commerce technology, to provide eTouchMenu customers with a secure world-class payment experience to seamlessly integrate diverse payment methodologies and currencies on a single, unified platform.

The partnership will enable both companies to help merchants securely embrace the latest payment options across restaurant, airport, hotel, retail stores, family entertainment operations and casinos worldwide, further bolstering FreedomPay's position as the industry leading commerce platform and eTouchMenu's position as the leader in digital menu technology. The partnership will fully integrate eTouchMenu's technology while ensuring safe, secure and efficient transactions. FreedomPay's award winning PCI validated, Point to Point Encryption (P2PE) Commerce Platform will secure all payments nationally where eTouchMenu technology is present.

"FreedomPay's world-class platform enables payments to be processed smartly, securely and seamlessly across a variety of industries globally," said Paul Guidone, Vice President Sales Solutions at FreedomPay. "By partnering with eTouchMenu, we're ensuring they have the best tools to provide their customers with an uninterrupted experience."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with FreedomPay and to be offering their commerce platform to our customers as a means to protect their credit card data," said Jon C. Wolfe, Chief Executive Officer of House Advantage and eTouchMenu. "At eTouchMenu we strive to optimize the efficiency of the restaurant operation through improved order accuracy, simplified payment processing, and by providing the safest and most secure payment solutions for our merchants and customers. Working in tandem with FreedomPay allows us to do just that and more."

About eTouchMenu

eTouchMenu is your "always-on" digital menu and payment partner for excellence in implementing, managing, and optimizing payment and guest ordering solutions. The industry's only agnostic provider with a comprehensive suite of digital menu solutions delivers the guest experience, service speed and EMV pay-at-table compliance that customers require. eTouchMenu provides certified integrations with most POS providers, multiple loyalty, payment processors and PMS solutions. As seen on Innovations with Ed Begley, Jr. on Fox Business News, the eTouchMenu tablet and kiosk solutions are transforming traditional restaurant menus into immersive digital experiences with high levels of ROI. For more information on eTouchMenu, please visit www.etouchmenu.com .

About House Advantage, LLC:

House Advantage loyalty marketing technologies, reinforced by strategic expertise and deep industry experience, empower the world's most successful entertainment brands to seamlessly integrate powerful new marketing strategies and tools. Brands using House Advantage, increase customer engagement, generate vital business intelligence, and boost per-customer share-of-wallet with seamless integration and total support for their existing systems. House Advantage is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, with offices in Macau and Memphis, TN.

For more information about House Advantage, please visit: www.houseadv.com.

About FreedomPay

The FreedomPay Commerce Platform is the best way for merchants to simplify complex payment environments. Validated by the PCI Security Standards Council for Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) along with EMV, Tokenization, Contactless and DCC capabilities, global leaders in retail, hospitality, gaming, education, healthcare and financial services trust FreedomPay to deliver unmatched security and advanced value-added services. As the industry's first TransAtlantic payments solution with integrations across top point-of-sale, device manufacturers and payment processors, supported by rapid API adoption, FreedomPay is driving the future of commerce and customer interaction. For more information, go to www.freedompay.com.

