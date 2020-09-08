Etruscus Drilling Underway at Rock & Roll Property

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Etruscus Resources Corp. (CSE: ETR) (FSE: ERR) (the "Company" or "Etruscus") is pleased to announce that its 2020 drill program has commenced at its Rock & Roll property located in the Eskay Camp of Northwest B.C.'s prolific Golden Triangle. With the existing gold-silver rich Black Dog Deposit, the Company aims to discover additional mineralized zones at Rock & Roll.

Highlights

Completed Phase 1 of its 2020 field exploration program consisting of sampling, prospecting and mapping across the large, underexplored land package, some of which has never seen any work. Assay results are pending;

Ongoing VTEM Plus© survey covering approximately half of the Company's 271 sq. km land package. The preliminary results, when combined with updated geological mapping, have helped de-risk, prioritize and confirm current drill targets as well as identify new ones on the extended claim package; and

Drill program underway is designed to test newly prospective areas, depth potential and other mineralization around the Black Dog system.

Situated near sea level, the Company may expand its drill program late into the year, depending on early results. Initial targets include testing "Brown Sugar," a shallow portion of the down dip "Wall" target 500 m southwest of the Black Dog Deposit, and the Angie target where 2019 drilling encountered narrow zones of laminated massive sulphides within carbonaceous argillites, located 1.7 km northwest of the Black Dog Deposit. In addition, a drill hole is planned to gather geotechnical data and metallurgical samples from the Black Dog Deposit as well as to test for deeper mineralization in an area where multiple layers of massive sulphide have been encountered.

Gordon Lam, CEO commented, "With the recent ground truthing and geophysical work we've completed, our team has now narrowed down the drill targets to gives us the best chance of success. We are thrilled to be drilling and look forward to adding new zones of mineralization with the goal of increasing our Black Dog resource."

About Etruscus

Etruscus Resources Corp. is a Vancouver-based exploration company focused on the development of its 100%-owned Rock & Roll and Sugar properties comprising 27,136 hectares near the past producing Snip mine in Northwest B.C.'s prolific Golden Triangle.

Etruscus is traded under the symbol "ETR" on the Canadian Securities Exchange and "ERR" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and has 25,899,945 common shares issued and outstanding including the aforementioned private placement.

