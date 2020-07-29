Etruscus Launches 2020 Exploration Season with VTEM

VANCOUVER, BC, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Etruscus Resources Corp. (CSE: ETR) (FSE: ERR) (the "Company" or "Etruscus") has launched Phase 1 of its 2020 exploration season at its Rock & Roll and Sugar properties located in the Eskay Camp of BC's resource-rich Golden Triangle. After its successful inaugural year of exploration and ongoing data analysis, the Company enters 2020 exploration with great optimism. The Company's immediate plans are to aggressively follow up prioritized targets with sampling, prospecting, mapping and a VTEM© survey across the majority of the Company's mineral claim area (Click Here to View Map).

2020 VTEM© Highlights:

To enhance conductivity data around the Black Dog Deposit and the recently discovered "Wall Target" to significantly expand depth and size potential of the Deposit;

To refine geochemical and geophysical anomalies located at the Rob area and Skarn area that may represent other mineralizing systems near the Black Dog Deposit; and

To complete the first ever airborne survey and compile VTEM© data covering 137 sq. km of previously untested, unexplored prospective terrain near receding glaciers on both the extended Rock & Roll claims and the Sugar claims.

Results from early in the season will guide further exploration and drilling plans later in the season. Specifically, the VTEM© results will help Etruscus identify areas of geophysical interest that, when viewed with geological maps and geochemical data, are expected to pinpoint new, untested drill targets in this highly underexplored terrain.

"The low elevation location of our property will allow us to continue work later in the year, compared to surrounding companies. Surging gold and silver prices also enhance the value of our existing gold-silver rich Black Dog Deposit and motivate us to increase the intensity of our exploration programs, with a view to expanding resources and identifying new discoveries. The immediately surrounding area is highly active, especially with neighbour Skeena Resources recently announcing a maiden resource at the past-producing Snip Mine just 7 km away. We are well-positioned with a great property hosting numerous high-priority targets that we believe could lead to large, high-grade deposits," President and CEO Gordon Lam commented.

Etruscus Resources Corp. is a Vancouver-based exploration company focused on the development of its 100%-owned Rock & Roll and Sugar properties comprising 27,136 hectares near the past producing Snip mine in Northwest B.C.'s prolific Golden Triangle.

Etruscus is traded under the symbol "ETR" on the Canadian Securities Exchange and "ERR" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and has 22,453,501 common shares issued and outstanding.

