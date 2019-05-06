ETS-Lindgren integrates the R&S CMX500 for 5G Wireless Device Test Requirements

COLUMBIA, Md., May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ETS-Lindgren is integrating the R&S CMX500 radio communication tester to offer turnkey 5G test solutions to its customers. Pairing the R&S CMX500 with ETS-Lindgren's CTIA-compliant EMQuest™ Antenna Measurement software and regulatory-compliant TILE!™ emissions and immunity software will provide comprehensive 5G OTA and EMC/EMI test capabilities.

Rohde & Schwarz

The R&S CMX500 provides support for all 5G NR modes including FR1 (sub6 GHz) and FR2 (mmW), non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA), for both FDD and TDD. The R&S CMX500 works seamlessly with the R&S CMW500 wideband radio communication tester, the industry standard for cellular (LTE, C-IoT, 3G, 2G) and connectivity (WLAN, Bluetooth®) testing. The combination of the R&S CMX500 with the R&S CMW500 provides complete coverage of all major commercial wireless technologies.

"5G NR is one of many radio access technologies that needs to be tested on the next generation of wireless devices," says Jari Vikstedt, Director Wireless Solutions with ETS-Lindgren. "The ability to upgrade an existing ETS-Lindgren Wireless OTA and EMC/EMI test system to support 5G NR with the simple addition of a R&S CMX500 gives our customers the easiest and most cost-effective way to enable 5G testing."

"Different from other solutions on the market, the R&S CMX500 was designed from the ground-up to meet all of the diverse testing needs of 5G with a single solution," says Michael Thorpe, Product Manager, Rohde & Schwarz. "We are excited to be partnering with ETS-Lindgren to bring 5G NR OTA and EMC testing capabilities to the market."

About ETS-Lindgren

ETS-Lindgren is an international manufacturer of components and systems that measure, shield, and control electromagnetic and acoustic energy. The company's products are used for electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), microwave and wireless testing, electromagnetic field (EMF) measurement, radio frequency (RF) personal safety monitoring, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and control of acoustic environments.

Headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas, ETS-Lindgren has manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and Asia. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of ESCO Technologies, a leading supplier of engineered products for growing industrial and commercial markets. ESCO is a New York Stock Exchange listed company (symbol ESE) with headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri. Additional information about ETS-Lindgren is available at www.ets-lindgren.com. Additional information about ESCO and its subsidiaries is available at www.escotechnologies.com.

Rohde & Schwarz

The Rohde & Schwarz technology group develops, produces and markets innovative communications, information and security products for professional users. The group's test and measurement, broadcast and media, aerospace | defense | security, networks and cybersecurity business fields address many different industry and government-sector market segments. On June 30, 2018, Rohde & Schwarz had approximately 11,500 employees. The independent group achieved a net revenue of approximately EUR 2 billion in the 2017/2018 fiscal year (July to June). The company has its headquarters in Munich, Germany. Internationally, it has subsidiaries in more than 70 countries, with regional hubs in Asia and America.

R&S ® is a registered trademark of Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG.

