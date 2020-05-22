ETSU offering new graduate certificate in esports management

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, East Tennessee State University will offer a new graduate certificate in esports management.

The program will be offered through the Clemmer College and coincides with the launching of ETSU's new esports varsity team, which was announced last December.

According to Dr. Natalie Smith, the esports industry is booming, yet there are only 20 or less academic programs in the country.

"This program will differentiate our graduates in the job market," said Smith, an assistant professor of sport, exercise, recreation and kinesiology. "As the industry grows, the need will continue to rise for professionals who understand the world of esports but also have skills in marketing, communication and event management."

Smith said students will take courses specifically in esports and sports management and also choose from other courses in other areas such as marketing. Members of the program will also work closely with ETSU's new esports varsity team.

