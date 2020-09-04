Etsy, Teradyne and Catalent Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600
Sep 04, 2020, 18:02 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following index adjustments to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 to ensure each index more appropriately represents its market capitalization range. The changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 21, 2020 to coincide with the September quarterly rebalance:
S&P MidCap 400 constituents Etsy Inc. (NASD:ETSY), Teradyne Inc. (NASD:TER), and Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will move to the S&P 500, replacing H&R Block Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) and Kohl's Corp. (NYSE:KSS), all of which will move to the S&P MidCap 400.
S&P SmallCap 600 constituents Wingstop Inc. (NASD:WING), Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASD:MEDP), and Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASD:FOXF) will move to the S&P MidCap 400, replacing PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF), Allegheny Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATI) and Mack-Cali Realty Corp. (NYSE:CLI), all of which will move to the S&P SmallCap 600.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASD:JAZZ) will replace Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) in the S&P MidCap 400. Transocean is no longer representative of the mid-cap market space.
Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASD:COOP) and R1 RCM Inc. (NASD:RCM) will replace Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) and Pennsylvania Real Estate (NYSE:PEI) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600. Express and Pennsylvania Real Estate are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
|
Effective Date
|
Index Name
|
Action
|
Company Name
|
Ticker
|
GICS Sector
|
Sept. 21, 2020
|
S&P 500
|
Addition
|
Etsy
|
ETSY
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Sept. 21, 2020
|
S&P 500
|
Addition
|
Teradyne
|
TER
|
Information Technology
|
Sept. 21, 2020
|
S&P 500
|
Addition
|
Catalent
|
CTLT
|
Health Care
|
Sept. 21, 2020
|
S&P 500
|
Deletion
|
H&R Block
|
HRB
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Sept. 21, 2020
|
S&P 500
|
Deletion
|
Coty
|
COTY
|
Consumer Staples
|
Sept. 21, 2020
|
S&P 500
|
Deletion
|
Kohl's
|
KSS
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Sept. 21, 2020
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
H&R Block
|
HRB
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Sept. 21, 2020
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Coty
|
COTY
|
Consumer Staples
|
Sept. 21, 2020
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Kohl's
|
KSS
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Sept. 21, 2020
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Jazz Pharmaceuticals
|
JAZZ
|
Health Care
|
Sept. 21, 2020
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Wingstop
|
WING
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Sept. 21, 2020
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Medpace Holdings
|
MEDP
|
Health Care
|
Sept. 21, 2020
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Fox Factory Holding
|
FOXF
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Sept. 21, 2020
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Etsy
|
ETSY
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Sept. 21, 2020
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Teradyne
|
TER
|
Information Technology
|
Sept. 21, 2020
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Catalent
|
CTLT
|
Health Care
|
Sept. 21, 2020
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Transocean
|
RIG
|
Energy
|
Sept. 21, 2020
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
PBF Energy
|
PBF
|
Energy
|
Sept. 21, 2020
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Allegheny Technologies
|
ATI
|
Materials
|
Sept. 21, 2020
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Mack-Cali Realty
|
CLI
|
Real Estate
|
Sept. 21, 2020
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
PBF Energy
|
PBF
|
Energy
|
Sept. 21, 2020
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Allegheny Technologies
|
ATI
|
Materials
|
Sept. 21, 2020
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Mack-Cali Realty
|
CLI
|
Real Estate
|
Sept. 21, 2020
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Mr. Cooper Group
|
COOP
|
Financials
|
Sept. 21, 2020
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
R1 RCM
|
RCM
|
Health Care
|
Sept. 21, 2020
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Express
|
EXPR
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Sept. 21, 2020
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Pennsylvania Real Estate
|
PEI
|
Real Estate
|
Sept. 21, 2020
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Wingstop
|
WING
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Sept. 21, 2020
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Medpace Holdings
|
MEDP
|
Health Care
|
Sept. 21, 2020
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Fox Factory Holding
|
FOXF
|
Consumer Discretionary
For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com
