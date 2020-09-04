Etsy, Teradyne and Catalent Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following index adjustments to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 to ensure each index more appropriately represents its market capitalization range. The changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 21, 2020 to coincide with the September quarterly rebalance:

S&P MidCap 400 constituents Etsy Inc. (NASD:ETSY), Teradyne Inc. (NASD:TER), and Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will move to the S&P 500, replacing H&R Block Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) and Kohl's Corp. (NYSE:KSS), all of which will move to the S&P MidCap 400.

S&P SmallCap 600 constituents Wingstop Inc. (NASD:WING), Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASD:MEDP), and Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASD:FOXF) will move to the S&P MidCap 400, replacing PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF), Allegheny Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATI) and Mack-Cali Realty Corp. (NYSE:CLI), all of which will move to the S&P SmallCap 600.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASD:JAZZ) will replace Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) in the S&P MidCap 400. Transocean is no longer representative of the mid-cap market space.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASD:COOP) and R1 RCM Inc. (NASD:RCM) will replace Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) and Pennsylvania Real Estate (NYSE:PEI) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.  Express and Pennsylvania Real Estate are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Sept. 21, 2020

S&P 500

Addition

Etsy

ETSY

Consumer Discretionary

Sept. 21, 2020

S&P 500

Addition

Teradyne

TER

Information Technology

Sept. 21, 2020

S&P 500

Addition

Catalent

CTLT

Health Care

Sept. 21, 2020

S&P 500

Deletion

H&R Block

HRB

Consumer Discretionary

Sept. 21, 2020

S&P 500

Deletion

Coty

COTY

Consumer Staples

Sept. 21, 2020

S&P 500

Deletion

Kohl's

KSS

Consumer Discretionary

Sept. 21, 2020

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

H&R Block

HRB

Consumer Discretionary

Sept. 21, 2020

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Coty

COTY

Consumer Staples

Sept. 21, 2020

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Kohl's

KSS

Consumer Discretionary

Sept. 21, 2020

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

JAZZ

Health Care

Sept. 21, 2020

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Wingstop

WING

Consumer Discretionary

Sept. 21, 2020

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Medpace Holdings

MEDP

Health Care

Sept. 21, 2020

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Fox Factory Holding

FOXF

Consumer Discretionary

Sept. 21, 2020

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Etsy

ETSY

Consumer Discretionary

Sept. 21, 2020

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Teradyne

TER

Information Technology

Sept. 21, 2020

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Catalent

CTLT

Health Care

Sept. 21, 2020

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Transocean

RIG

Energy

Sept. 21, 2020

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

PBF Energy

PBF

Energy

Sept. 21, 2020

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Allegheny Technologies

ATI

Materials

Sept. 21, 2020

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Mack-Cali Realty

CLI

Real Estate

Sept. 21, 2020

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

PBF Energy

PBF

Energy

Sept. 21, 2020

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Allegheny Technologies

ATI

Materials

Sept. 21, 2020

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Mack-Cali Realty

CLI

Real Estate

Sept. 21, 2020

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Mr. Cooper Group

COOP

Financials

Sept. 21, 2020

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

R1 RCM

RCM

Health Care

Sept. 21, 2020

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Express

EXPR

Consumer Discretionary

Sept. 21, 2020

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Pennsylvania Real Estate

PEI

Real Estate

Sept. 21, 2020

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Wingstop

WING

Consumer Discretionary

Sept. 21, 2020

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Medpace Holdings

MEDP

Health Care

Sept. 21, 2020

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Fox Factory Holding

FOXF

Consumer Discretionary

