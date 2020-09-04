Etsy, Teradyne and Catalent Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following index adjustments to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 to ensure each index more appropriately represents its market capitalization range. The changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 21, 2020 to coincide with the September quarterly rebalance:

S&P MidCap 400 constituents Etsy Inc. (NASD:ETSY), Teradyne Inc. (NASD:TER), and Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will move to the S&P 500, replacing H&R Block Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) and Kohl's Corp. (NYSE:KSS), all of which will move to the S&P MidCap 400.

S&P SmallCap 600 constituents Wingstop Inc. (NASD:WING), Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASD:MEDP), and Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASD:FOXF) will move to the S&P MidCap 400, replacing PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF), Allegheny Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATI) and Mack-Cali Realty Corp. (NYSE:CLI), all of which will move to the S&P SmallCap 600.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASD:JAZZ) will replace Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) in the S&P MidCap 400. Transocean is no longer representative of the mid-cap market space.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASD:COOP) and R1 RCM Inc. (NASD:RCM) will replace Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) and Pennsylvania Real Estate (NYSE:PEI) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600. Express and Pennsylvania Real Estate are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector Sept. 21, 2020 S&P 500 Addition Etsy ETSY Consumer Discretionary Sept. 21, 2020 S&P 500 Addition Teradyne TER Information Technology Sept. 21, 2020 S&P 500 Addition Catalent CTLT Health Care Sept. 21, 2020 S&P 500 Deletion H&R Block HRB Consumer Discretionary Sept. 21, 2020 S&P 500 Deletion Coty COTY Consumer Staples Sept. 21, 2020 S&P 500 Deletion Kohl's KSS Consumer Discretionary Sept. 21, 2020 S&P MidCap 400 Addition H&R Block HRB Consumer Discretionary Sept. 21, 2020 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Coty COTY Consumer Staples Sept. 21, 2020 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Kohl's KSS Consumer Discretionary Sept. 21, 2020 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Jazz Pharmaceuticals JAZZ Health Care Sept. 21, 2020 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Wingstop WING Consumer Discretionary Sept. 21, 2020 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Medpace Holdings MEDP Health Care Sept. 21, 2020 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Fox Factory Holding FOXF Consumer Discretionary Sept. 21, 2020 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Etsy ETSY Consumer Discretionary Sept. 21, 2020 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Teradyne TER Information Technology Sept. 21, 2020 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Catalent CTLT Health Care Sept. 21, 2020 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Transocean RIG Energy Sept. 21, 2020 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion PBF Energy PBF Energy Sept. 21, 2020 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Allegheny Technologies ATI Materials Sept. 21, 2020 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Mack-Cali Realty CLI Real Estate Sept. 21, 2020 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition PBF Energy PBF Energy Sept. 21, 2020 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Allegheny Technologies ATI Materials Sept. 21, 2020 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Mack-Cali Realty CLI Real Estate Sept. 21, 2020 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Mr. Cooper Group COOP Financials Sept. 21, 2020 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition R1 RCM RCM Health Care Sept. 21, 2020 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Express EXPR Consumer Discretionary Sept. 21, 2020 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Pennsylvania Real Estate PEI Real Estate Sept. 21, 2020 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Wingstop WING Consumer Discretionary Sept. 21, 2020 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Medpace Holdings MEDP Health Care Sept. 21, 2020 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Fox Factory Holding FOXF Consumer Discretionary

