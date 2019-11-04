Etsy to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Etsy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, today announced participation in the below investor events.

The following events will include webcast presentations by Etsy executives:

RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference | New York, NY

November 19, 2019 at 10:20 a.m. ET

Nasdaq's 41st London Investor Conference | London, UK

December 3, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. GMT | 5:15 a.m. ET



A live webcast and replay of available sessions will be featured on Etsy's investor relations website at investors.etsy.com .

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world. Our primary marketplace, Etsy.com, is the global destination for unique and creative goods. Buyers come to Etsy to be inspired and delighted by items that are crafted and curated by creative entrepreneurs. For sellers, we offer a range of tools and services that address key business needs. In addition, Etsy, Inc. owns Reverb, a leading global online marketplace dedicated to buying and selling new, used, and vintage musical instruments.

Etsy's mission is to keep commerce human, and we're committed to using the power of business to strengthen communities and empower people. Our company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

