Etsy to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Etsy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, today announced virtual participation in the below investor events.

The following events will include webcast presentations by Etsy executives:

2021 Truist Securities Technology, Internet & Services Conference

March 10, 2021 at 11:20 a.m. ET

Loop Capital's 2021 Consumer, Industrial, & TMT Investor Conference

March 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET

The Canaccord Genuity eCommerce Sustainable Advantage Forum

March 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET

A live webcast and replay of these sessions will be featured on Etsy's investor relations website at investors.etsy.com .

In addition, the company will participate in the 33rd Annual Virtual Roth Conference on March 16, 2021.



About Etsy



Etsy, Inc. operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world. Our primary marketplace, Etsy.com, is the global destination for unique and creative goods. Buyers come to Etsy to be inspired and delighted by items that are crafted and curated by creative entrepreneurs. For sellers, we offer a range of tools and services that address key business needs. In addition, Etsy, Inc. owns Reverb, a leading global online marketplace dedicated to buying and selling new, used, and vintage musical instruments.



Etsy's mission is to keep commerce human, and we're committed to using the power of business to strengthen communities and empower people. Our company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.



Investor Relations Contact:

Etsy, Deb Wasser, Vice President, Investor Relations

[email protected]



or



Gabriel Ratcliff, Director, Investor Relations

[email protected]



Media Relations Contact:

Etsy, Sarah Marx, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Etsy, Inc.