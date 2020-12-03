ettain group acquires Centerline Partners

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ettain group, a leading provider of talent solutions, announced today that it has acquired Centerline Partners ("Centerline"). Founded in 1996, ettain group has grown to employ nearly 5,000 professionals nationwide with nineteen office locations in eighteen key markets and a strategic focus on Technology, Healthcare IT, Digital, Professional, and Government solutions. Since 2019, ettain group has been a portfolio company of Alvarez & Marsal Capital ("A&M Capital").

Centerline is a management consulting firm, founded in 2007, that provides requirements and program management consultants from business case through program completion in the life sciences market with office locations in Beverly, MA and Bridgewater, NJ.

The acquisition will enable ettain group to strengthen further its consulting capabilities and its presence in the life sciences space. The firm's talented team, depth of solutions, and highly regarded reputation are a strong complement to ettain group's vision to deliver an unparalleled level of quality and service.

"We are excited to welcome such a well-respected management consulting team to ettain group," said Trent Beekman, Chief Executive Officer of ettain group. "Centerline brings impressive expertise in business planning, in addition to portfolio, program, project, and requirements management, and deep experience in the life sciences space. The additional service offerings and strong client relationships will allow ettain group to continue to lead the industry, enhance our capabilities, and drive our clients' businesses forward."

About ettain group

ettain group is the Talent Solutions Company that delivers Recruitment Solutions and Managed Solutions in 5 practice areas: Technology, Healthcare IT, Digital, Professional, and Government. From discovery to execution, we help our clients successfully design, develop, and deliver critical technology and business initiatives, from providing individual resources, to staffing and managing programs and projects, to running entire recruitment processes. Founded in 1996, with nearly 5,000 employees and consultants currently at work, we offer opportunities across North America, with 19 offices located in 18 key markets. We are a proud recipient of ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Diamond Award for both Client and Talent Satisfaction for 9 consecutive years, an honor achieved by less than 2% of our industry. For more information, visit www.ettaingroup.com.

About Alvarez & Marsal Capital

Alvarez & Marsal Capital is a multi-strategy private equity investment firm with over $3 billion in assets under management across four funds and three investment strategies. The firm is led by a highly experienced investment team, which is augmented by a strategic association with Alvarez & Marsal ("A&M"), one of the largest operationally-focused advisory firms in the world. A&M Capital combines a focus on middle-market private equity investing, with deep operational expertise, industry knowledge and global corporate relationships, making A&M Capital an attractive partner to management teams and business owners. A&M Capital is headquartered in Greenwich, CT with offices in Manhattan Beach, CA and London, England. For more information, visit www.a-mcapital.com.

