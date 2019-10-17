Ettifos to Showcase SDR-Based C-V2X Solution at ITS World Congress 2019

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ettifos Co. announced that it has developed a software-defined radio (SDR) platform-based C-V2X solution with NXP. They will be showcasing the SDR C-V2X solution at ITS World Congress 2019 from October 21st – 25th together with NXP (Booth 91).

Ettifos' newly developed SDR-based C-V2X solution

Until now, while several global semiconductor companies such as Qualcomm, Huawei, and Samsung had claimed to have developed C-V2X chipsets, the only product currently available on the open market was Qualcomm's 9150 C-V2X chipset. As such, C-V2X module manufacturing companies and small to medium-sized V2X equipment companies were forced to rely on the only available chipset and pay a hefty initial development cost and royalty to use it.

Ettifos' SDR-based C-V2X solution can flexibly process applications not only based on C-V2X standards (3GPP Release 14, 15), but is also able to work through WAVE (802.11p) and 802.11bd, the next-generation standard for WAVE, in addition to the new 5G NR V2X standard (3GPP Release 16), set to be completed in 2020. While existing C-V2X communication chipsets make it difficult for terminal or equipment manufactures to change functions once the chipset is designed and produced, Ettifos' SDR V2X solution circumvents that issue by implementing many V2X functions as software in order to flexibly match the needs of its users.

While V2X technology has long been put on the forefront of innovative technology, major government players such as the EU and United States Department of Transportation have recently pulled legislation that would have potentially set up a singular standard for industry to follow. As both WAVE and C-V2X have been considered and heavily debated as to their viability and feasibility, governments across the globe have yet to decide upon a single standard for V2X communication, therefore pushing several key industry leaders such as Toyota and Qualcomm and consortiums such as the 5GAA to lobby governments to decide upon a single standard.

As such, the fact that there now exists a SDR solution capable of handling several different forms of communication standards in one platform is welcoming news to V2X research institutions and equipment manufacturers globally, specifically because they will be able to decrease their reliance on a singular semiconductor company and work with a solution capable of collectively testing a variety of different communication standards in a single environment.

About Ettifos Co.

Ettifos Co. is a solution-based V2X (vehicle-to-everything) technology and service development start-up. Founded in January of 2018 in Pleasanton, California, the team is comprised of professional engineers with extensive prior experience at renowned wireless communications companies. Ettifos hopes to utilize its self-developed, state-of-the-art technologies to create solutions for V2X communication, autonomous driving applications, and data services in connected mobility. In the future, Ettifos will continue to work on 5G Connected Mobility technology in order to support 5G-related self-driving vehicles and mobility services.

