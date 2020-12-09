Ettifos Unveils the World's First SDR-Based 5G NR V2X Solution

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ettifos, a U.S.-based connected mobility technology startup, released the world's first software-based 5G NR V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything). Ettifos' technology eclipses that of Qualcomm, the world's largest communication chipset company, by about one year.

Ettifos held a demonstration of its software-based 5G NR V2X sidelink modem solution

On the 4th of November, Ettifos held a demonstration of its software-based 5G NR V2X sidelink modem solution at Pangyo Techno Valley's Start-Up Campus in Seongnam, South Korea. The demonstration was attended by roughly 40 experts from institutions such as the Korea Evaluation Institute of Industrial Technology (KEIT), Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI), Korea Automotive Technology Institute (KATECH), Korea Electronics Technology Institute (KETI), and LG Innotech.

Through its demonstration, Ettifos showcased scenarios such as streaming Full-HD video using the 40MHz bandwidth for Sensor Sharing and showcasing approximately 3ms latency time using technologies such as variable numerology to show Ultra-Low Latency.

Ettifos' 5G NR V2X sidelink modem deviates from the existing hardware technology and instead is based on a software-defined radio (SDR) platform and was able to implement the new C-V2X standard, finalized this past July, in just 5 months. This paves the road for potential industry projects using the 5G NR V2X sidelink's various functions without waiting for the chipset-based 5G NR V2X module. Ettifos also announced that it plans to provide a 5G NR V2X Developer Platform usable by research organizations, cellular service providers, and V2X equipment manufactures within Q2 of 2021.

Ettifos' CEO, Dr. Yong Je Lim, stated that the "demonstration of a 5G NR V2X sidelink modem, the first SDR-based solution in the world, is a starting point for scenario validation in actual road conditions" and "if real-life data for 5G NR V2X is collected through a coordinated effort between research institutions and companies, South Korea has the chance to be at the vanguard of the world's V2X market."

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) recently announced that they are adopting C-V2X communication over WAVE as the new V2X standard, reassigning the 5.9GHz frequency in the process. South Korea's C-ITS industry has deployed DSRC-based technologies, and while cellular service providers and the Ministry of Science and ICT have long argued for the deployment of C-V2X communication, it has been denied due to the lack of empirical data. On the contrary, Singapore has been developing platforms able to handle WAVE and C-V2X simultaneously.

A source related to Ettifos stated that "the 5G NR V2X solution demonstrated by Ettifos is a revolutionary C-V2X technology" and that "rather than debating the superiority of WAVE and C-V2X communications technology, it is much more important to develop optimized usage scenarios and gather real-life data to protect the lives of drivers and pedestrians on the street."

