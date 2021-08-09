Euclid Chemical Introduces New Anti-Washout Concrete Admixture

CLEVELAND, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Euclid Chemical, a leading manufacturer of concrete and masonry construction products, has announced the release of EUCON AWA-P20, its new anti-washout concrete admixture.

EUCON AWA-P20 is a ready-to-use liquid admixture designed to modify the rheology of self-consolidating concrete and prevent the loss of cement and fine aggregate during the placement of underwater concrete, while not discoloring the concrete. Featuring thixotropic properties, it can also be used to reduce excessive bleeding and segregation of concrete or mortar during pumping.

Recommended for use with the PLASTOL line of polycarboxylate-based admixtures, EUCON AWA-P20 does not contain any added chlorides or chemicals known to promote the corrosion of steel. It also minimizes environmental impact by reducing concrete washout and eliminating the need for expensive de-watering during underwater construction.

The applications for EUCON AWA-P20 include:

Self-consolidating concrete

Underwater bridge and dam repair

Underwater grouting and mortar applications

Damming underground rivers and lakes in mining operations

Anti-segregation aid for use with lightweight and heavyweight aggregates

Concrete designs using gap-graded aggregates

EUCON AWA-P20 meets the ASTM C494 Type S standard specification for chemical admixtures for concrete applications, as well as the requirements of the CRD-C661-06 specification for antiwashout admixtures for concrete from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

About Euclid Chemical

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Euclid Chemical has served the global building market for more than a century as a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty products and technical support services for the concrete and masonry construction industry. Euclid Chemical's expansive product line includes admixtures, fiber reinforcement, concrete repair products, flooring materials, decorative concrete systems and more. Learn more at www.euclidchemical.com.

SOURCE The Euclid Chemical Company

