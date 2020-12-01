Euclid Transactional Adds Zurich to its M&A Insurance Program

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Euclid Transactional, LLC ("Euclid Transactional"), a global managing general agent focused on transactional insurance, announced today that Zurich North America will participate in its program. Zurich joins Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, SCOR and Aspen in supporting Euclid Transactional's team, which specializes in representations and warranties insurance underwriting and claims handling services and other deal-related lines of business.

Jay Rittberg, Managing Principal of Euclid Transactional, commented, "We are excited that Zurich, a global leader with a sophisticated understanding of transactional insurance, has joined our panel of large, creditworthy carriers. Their support for our approach shows the value of our enduring focus on strong execution and best-in-class solutions across all types of transactions."

"The Euclid team is a proven leader in the transactional insurance space," stated Brian Benjamin, Head of Financial Lines for U.S. Commercial Insurance at Zurich North America. "I am excited to deepen our commitment to the transactional insurance market by joining the Euclid panel. Zurich looks forward to leveraging our strong balance sheet in support of Jay and his seasoned team as they facilitate M&A deals for so many clients that will be putting their trust in us."

John N. Colis, President and CEO of Euclid Insurance Services and Chairman of Euclid Transactional, noted, "This expansion of our collaboration with A.M. Best rated A or better carriers adds Zurich's exceptional balance sheet to support M&A transactions."

Euclid Transactional has increased in scale significantly since its inception in 2016 and today features more than 50 team members. In July 2020, it opened its fifth global office in Frankfurt, Germany. This follows the opening of the firm's Toronto, Canada office and the expansion of its tax insurance practice in 2019.

Since its founding, Euclid Transactional has underwritten over $45 billion of transactional risk limits, insuring deals with a combined value of over $1.6 trillion across over 2,100 policies.

About Euclid Transactional

Euclid Transactional, LLC is a managing general agency specializing in the underwriting of representations & warranties, tax liability, contingent liability and other transactional insurance coverages. Operated by one of the industry's largest teams of experienced underwriters and claims executives, Euclid Transactional provides the size and security of a large insurer with the customer service of a boutique. The firm has offices in New York, London, Chicago, Frankfurt and Toronto, and offers full-service underwriting for deals across the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa. Euclid Transactional is a subsidiary of Euclid Insurance Services, a family of program administrators that provides its subsidiaries with advisory, accounting, information technology and human resource services. Euclid Transactional's insurance capacity is provided by premier insurers, all of which are rated AM Best A (Excellent) or better. For more information, visit: www.euclidtransactional.com.

About Zurich

Zurich North America is one of the largest providers of insurance solutions and services to businesses and individuals. Our customers represent industries ranging from agriculture to construction and include more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. We've backed the building of some of the most recognizable structures in North America. Our North American, LEED Platinum® headquarters is located in the Chicago area. We employ approximately 9,000 people in North America and have offices throughout the U.S. and Canada. Further information is available at www.zurichna.com.

