Euclid Transactional Promotes Nine to Senior Underwriting Roles in the Americas as Firm Sees Record Growth

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Euclid Transactional, LLC ("Euclid Transactional"), a leading managing general agent focused on transactional insurance underwriting, today announced nine senior promotions on its North American underwriting team. The promotions recognize underwriters that have supported Euclid Transactional's culture and record growth, and highlight the depth and quality of talent available to the firm's clients.

Euclid Transactional has seen record deal volume over the last year in the Americas and recently expanded its tax and middle market practices. The firm now employs over 68 people, up from 45 at the start of 2020, across its five global offices.

"We are on pace globally to issue nearly 1,000 policies this year, and have continued to increase the number of clients we support as use of transactional insurance sees record growth. We are fortunate to have these experienced senior leaders to help our team consistently deliver industry-leading service," said Jay Rittberg, Managing Principal of Euclid Transactional.

The nine senior-level promotions announced today include:

Manuel Giner from Managing Director to Senior Managing Director

from Managing Director to Senior Managing Director Shawn O'Neill from Managing Director to Senior Managing Director

from Managing Director to Senior Managing Director Justin Pierce Berutich from Senior Vice President to Managing Director

from Senior Vice President to Managing Director Jake Filak from Senior Vice President to Managing Director

from Senior Vice President to Managing Director Jon Friedman from Senior Vice President to Managing Director

from Senior Vice President to Managing Director Mike MacRory from Senior Vice President to Managing Director

from Senior Vice President to Managing Director Tim Grosso from Vice President to Senior Vice President

from Vice President to Senior Vice President Will Hooper from Vice President to Senior Vice President

from Vice President to Senior Vice President Chloë Steadman from Vice President to Senior Vice President

"In addition to providing best-in-class service for our clients, we remain committed to creating an inclusive culture, promoting from within and developing the careers of our employees," Rittberg added. "As we continue to grow, we could not be more excited to have so many talented professionals supporting our business."

Since its founding in 2016, Euclid Transactional has underwritten more than 2,700 policies and insured deals with a combined value of over $2 trillion.

About Euclid Transactional

Euclid Transactional, LLC is a managing general agency specializing in the underwriting of representations & warranties, tax liability, contingent liability and other transactional insurance coverages. Operated by one of the industry's largest teams of experienced underwriters and claims executives, Euclid Transactional provides the size and security of a large insurer with the customer service of a boutique. The firm has offices in New York, London, Chicago, Frankfurt and Toronto, and offers full-service underwriting for deals across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Euclid Transactional is a subsidiary of Euclid Insurance Services, a program administrator that provides its subsidiaries with advisory, accounting, information technology and human resource services. Euclid Transactional's insurance capacity is provided by premier insurers, all of which are rated AM Best A (Excellent) or better.

Media Contact:

Davis MacMillan

RF|Binder

[email protected]

212-994-7509

SOURCE Euclid Transactional, LLC