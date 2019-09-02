Eugen Spivak announces the release of "PMO Governance" book to help companies better deliver corporate strategy and maximize business benefits

TORONTO, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eugen Spivak, a recognized expert in corporate governance, describes in his newly released book the foundational principles to better manage programs and projects that are run by companies. This book, targeting executives of companies who want to remain competitive in the global marketplace, shows how to improve the maturity of governance processes, and as a result – increase the likelihood of successfully delivered benefits and desired business outcomes.

To stay competitive in the modern economy, companies need not only a forward-thinking vision but to effectively execute that vision. In his newly published book, PMO Governance: Practical Strategies to Govern Portfolio, Program, and Project Delivery Eugen Spivak focuses on excellence in execution of corporate initiatives and serves as a strategic partner for establishing, improving, and running world-class Project Management Office.

The book is written from a business-transformation perspective, offering an abundance of extraordinarily practical tips, and effective advice on how to improve the delivery of portfolios, programs, and projects. The book features real-world examples extracted from the more than a hundred initiatives managed by Eugen Spivak.

Using PMO Governance as a guide, you will receive:

Proven techniques to improve the execution of your corporate strategy.

An effective approach to streamline decision-making, transparency, and oversight.

Proactive insights about all the areas that make PMO successful.

Guidelines for managing different types of portfolios, programs and projects, including megaprojects.

Practical recommendations for making you a more effective leader.

By applying principles in this book, your organization will improve the maturity of its governance and achieve more desired performance results for the portfolio of programs and projects it runs. To find out more about this book, visit https://eugenspivak.com/pmogovernance.

"PMO Governance: Practical Strategies to Govern Portfolio, Program, and Project Delivery"

By Eugen Spivak

About the Author

Eugen Spivak is a recognized expert in corporate governance, Business Advisor, and Executive Coach.

During his career, Eugen has managed more than a hundred portfolios, programs, and projects and recovered stalled programs for clients in more than a dozen industries. Eugen is a fellow of the Association of Management Experts. He has an MBA, and a number of leading industry designations covering corporate governance, IT governance, program and project management, audit, risk management, and change management.

