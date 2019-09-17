Eugene L. Small P.C. Hires Veteran Securities Litigator

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Eugene L. Small P.C. is extremely pleased to welcome veteran securities defense litigator Jeffrey L. Friedman. Jeff brings to the practice over 33 years of a highly successful career, representing financial firms, their executives and employees.

Highlights of his career include working on the team that won the McMahon case, requiring enforcement of pre-dispute arbitration agreements, successful federal appellate court rulings and many FINRA arbitration victories, including achieving four directed verdict dismissals.

Contact:

Gene Small, 212-601-2701

www.smalllegal.com

SOURCE Eugene L. Small P.C.

Related Links

https://www.smalllegal.com

