EUHC4CA Poll: 61% of Californians support tax increases for Single Payer

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In what can only be described as stunning, Californians increased their support of taxes for a single payer universal healthcare system from 59% in November 2018 to 61% in January 2019.

"There's a healthcare rebellion brewing. Californians are fed up with private insurance companies and the foot-dragging by the Legislature, and are demanding Single Payer," said Dale Fountain, Chairperson/CEO of Enact Universal Healthcare for California.

Independent polling by the Public Policy Institute of California showed 60% in December.

"61%? Frankly, I'm shocked it's that low. This just shows Single Payer has moved from the left into the center," says Vice Chairperson Michael Saucedo.

Recently, EUHC4CA released its Soft Single Payer proposal, which costs the state less than half a percent of other single payer proposals, no tax increases, and provides tuition and retirement assistance to doctors and nurses.

EUHC4CA is the largest single payer organization in California with over 117,000 supporters within the state.

Methodology:

Enact Universal Healthcare for California partnered with Google Surveys to ask one question: "Instead of paying health insurance companies (premiums, copays, and deductibles), would you pay those to California in taxes for single payer healthcare?"

The January poll randomly queried Californians with a sample size of 2017 at a 95% confidence and +/- 2% error.

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12752076

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Enact Universal Healthcare for California