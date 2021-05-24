Eukanuba™ Raises awareness of canine exertional heat related illness (HRI) to help owners responsibly enjoy summer activities with their dogs

Eukanuba™ launches an educational campaign to help owners keep their active dogs safe in the summer heat. Tweet this

From trail running and hiking to agility and fly ball, there are so many outdoor summer activities that owners enjoy with their canine companions. As a result, safeguarding active dogs from exertional HRI is important. Eukanuba's™ educational platform is designed to help owners recognize the signs of exertional HRI and to provide tips for enjoying outside activities responsibly.

Russ Kelley, the Scientific Services Nutritionist at Eukanuba's™ Pet Health and Nutrition Center, says, "Eukanuba™ is dedicated to helping every canine athlete perform at their genetic potential, which can only be achieved with proper training and optimal nutrition. We are committed to working with owners, researchers, and medical professionals to continually learn and develop educational platforms to share canine health and performance information. We want every adventure with your dog to be enjoyable and safe, especially in the warmer months where heat and humidity present a health challenge."

HRI is significant enough to have a day that calls attention to the illness for both people and their pets. The last Friday in May is National Heat Awareness Day, and this year it falls on May 28,2021 which serves as the kickoff of Eukanuba's™ exertional HRI educational campaign. To learn more about exertional HRI, visit www.eukanuba.com/us/hri.

Eukanuba™

