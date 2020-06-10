Eupepsia Launches Immunity-Boosting Outdoor Wellness Staycations

BLAND, Va., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeguarding our health by boosting our immune system has never been more important than now. With its mission to help people strengthen their health naturally and achieve inner and outer balance - as well as the glorious summer weather around the corner - the award-winning Eupepsia Wellness Resort is launching Outdoor Wellness Staycations, a full-fledged offering of personalized staycations, harnessing the positive impact of nature on health and wellness.

Eupepsia

Eupepsia's 2020 Outdoor Wellness Staycations focus on eco-therapy to promote physical, mental and emotional wellbeing. Appealing to anybody keen to reset, recharge and boost their immunity, Eupepsia's Staycations are also ideal as wellness sabbaticals for professionals who want to combine work with wellness to improve their health.

With social distancing and other protocols in place to keep guests protected and healthy, Eupepsia's boutique resort provides a safe haven that allows complete privacy on the welcoming and open grounds of the 256-acre property, at the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

"Our Outdoor Wellness Staycations focus on eco-therapy, harnessing nature's therapeutic effects, which are vital to our immunity and to strengthening our health. Science has shown us the multiple immune-boosting benefits of spending time outdoors, from reduced stress and anxiety to increased respiratory and cardiovascular function," said Shivani Schneider, Eupepsia Wellness Resort co-founder.

Drawing on the resort's integrated approach to wellness, guests are given a personalized program that meets their needs and goals. The program includes meditative yoga sessions in the open air studios, nutritious, plant-based, chef-prepared alfresco meals, treatments in the gazebo, hydro therapies in the outdoor spa and nature-based sports and activities.

Surrounded by scenic, fragrant fields and rolling hills, Eupepsia is a true wellness sanctuary, providing an immersive experience with a variety of immunity-boosting outdoor activities. Breathing in some of the nation's purest air, guests head out on guided hikes on one of the seven hiking trails in and around the property, connected to the Appalachian Trail and nearby Jefferson National Forest, or nature walks to enjoy the health benefits of forest bathing. They engage in sports from mountain biking to functional training sessions in the outdoor pool, or rowing, canoeing, kayaking or pedal boating in the pond. Guests also join Eupepsia's horticulturist for a hands-on, organic gardening learning experience.

At the heart of Eupepsia's approach is sound sleep, which guests can experience in the resort's contemporary bedrooms, offering direct access to open spaces, with ample fresh air and privacy, and allowing them to safely social distance.

Eupepsia welcomes guests for short and long-term stays. Guests with specific wellness needs can book specialized assessments, such as Ayurvedic evaluations and one-on-one consultations, during their stay.

Eupepsia is ideally located in Virginia, within a day's drive to two-thirds of the U.S. population. Set in Bland County, it's part of the Virginia Wellness Lifestyle, living with nature, for nature, by nature, along with neighboring Giles County, known as Virginia's mountain playground.

