Eupepsia Wellness Resort Ranked #2 Best Wellness Resort in the US

BLAND, Va., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia-based Eupepsia Wellness Resort, located in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, has been awarded #2 Best Wellness Resort in the US for 2020.

For the second year in a row, Eupepsia Wellness Resort has earned this top honor from voters in USA Today's Readers' Choice awards. Eupepsia was one of 20 nominees for Best Wellness Retreat/Resort, selected by a small panel of highly respected wellness travel experts.

Eupepsia

This year's award is especially significant in view of the heightened importance placed on health and wellness, coupled with caution when it comes to travel.

Earlier this year, Eupepsia launched immunity-boosting Outdoor Wellness Staycations that harness the positive impact of nature on physical, mental and emotional wellbeing. Appealing to guests keen to reset, recharge and build their immunity, they are also increasingly popular as wellness sabbaticals for professionals who want to combine work with a wellness program.

With social distancing, contact-free and other measures in place to keep guests protected and healthy, Eupepsia's boutique resort provides a safe haven that allows complete privacy and peace of mind.

Set on 256 acres of welcoming, open grounds, the resort provides an immersive and integrated approach to wellness with real-time curation for a truly transformative experience.

Guests are given a personalized program tailored to their bio-individual needs with chef-prepared, plant-based, balanced meals tailored to different body types as well as advanced health screenings combined with traditional Ayurveda-based and progressive therapies.

The program features meditative yoga sessions in the Grand Yoga Hall or open-air studio on the pond, treatments in the Creek-side cabanas or authentic Ayurveda treatment rooms and hydro-therapies in the indoor or outdoor spas.

Nature-based sports and activities are also an important part of the program. Breathing in some of the nation's purest air, guests head out on guided hikes on one of the seven hiking trails in and around the property, connected to the Appalachian Trail and nearby Jefferson National Forest, or nature walks to enjoy the health benefits of forest bathing. They engage in sports from mountain biking to functional training sessions in the outdoor pool, or rowing, canoeing, kayaking or pedal boating in the pond.

At the heart of the Eupepsia experience is sound sleep, which guests can enjoy in the resort's 26 contemporary bedrooms, offering direct access to open spaces.

Guests with specific wellness needs can book specialized assessments, evaluations and one-on-one consultations, during their stay.

Eupepsia welcomes guests for short and long-term stays. Ideally located in Virginia, it's within a day's drive to two-thirds of the U.S. population. Set in Bland County, Eupepsia is part of the Virginia Wellness Lifestyle, living with nature, for nature, by nature, along with neighboring Giles County, known as Virginia's Mountain Playground.

For more information, visit www.eupepsia.com or contact 276-722-0584 or [email protected].

