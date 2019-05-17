Eurasian Media Forum: Kazakhstan to Welcome US Strategist Steve Bannon and Other Speakers of Influence

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Bannon, US President Donald Trump's controversial election campaign strategist, will be appearing on a new stage this month: Central Asia.

The occasion will be the Eurasian Media Forum (EAMF), an annual East-West conference hosted by Kazakhstan. The three-day event will take place on 22-24 May in Almaty, the country's southern commercial hub.

Bannon is one of a number of key speakers announced by the organizers. Others include George Galloway (UK) - British politician, broadcaster and writer, and Mark Siegel (USA) - Deputy Assistant to the U.S. President J. Carter, Executive Director of the National Committee of the Democratic Party (1973 - 1977).

All three will be taking part in the session CRISIS OF TRUST. GLOBAL POWER BALANCE, debating one of the Forum's critical global issues.

The organizers are expecting to welcome more than 500 delegates from 60 countries, a unique mix of politicians, journalists and experts from East and West, including the Eurasian region.

Under the overall theme: 'The World Today: Transforming Reality?', the Forum's topical news agenda will cover international relations, economic trends, consumption issues, environmental threats, and the impact of artificial intelligence. Professional media questions – for example, 'Bloggers: the new rock stars?' – and regional issues will complete the menu.

After a first day of expert masterclasses, the 16th Forum will be officially opened at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Almaty on Thursday 23 May. The series was launched on the initiative of Dr. Dariga Nazarbayeva in 2002 to promote East-West understanding after the 9/11 terrorist attacks on Manhattan and Washington.

Registration is open until May 17th on the official website http://eamedia.org/eng/ . Places are limited!

The general partner of the Forum "Samruk-Kazyna" JSC.

