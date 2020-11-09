Eurazeo Brands Announces Its First European Transaction With An Investment In Swedish Brand Axel Arigato Alongside Its Founders

PARIS, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurazeo today announced an investment in Axel Arigato, a Swedish premium sneaker, ready-to-wear and accessories brand, produced in Europe and recognized for its contemporary design, high-quality products and creative brand universe. Eurazeo Brands, the division of Eurazeo focused on differentiated consumer brands, is investing €56 million to become a majority shareholder, alongside Founders Max Svärdh and Albin Johansson. This marks Eurazeo Brands' first investment in Europe and highlights its transatlantic ambition and coverage.

Founded in 2014 in Gothenburg, Sweden, Axel Arigato is a high-growth, digitally-native company that has quickly become a leading player in the European premium sneaker market. The Company's main objective is to embrace the now and always look for the tomorrow, with strong cultural references including music, art and architecture. As a result of its differentiated value proposition relying on minimalist and modern design, superior quality and a sustainable approach, the brand's revenues have almost tripled since 2016.

Axel Arigato built a successful multi-channel distribution strategy with a strong direct-to-consumer foundation. The large community that stands behind the brand is highly engaged thanks to the company's event-driven marketing strategy, its "drop of the week" model and unique online content. Its products are distributed worldwide through its e-commerce website, major online marketplaces such as Farfetch, MyTheresa and Ssense, six Axel Arigato retail locations, and select prestige department stores such as Le Bon Marché, Harrod's and Saks Fifth Avenue.

Leveraging its proven brand building, operating and consumer expertise, Eurazeo Brands will partner with Axel Arigato to support its growth, in Europe in particular, by investing in its digital and e-commerce capabilities, developing its retail footprint in major European cities and enhancing the brand's sustainability positioning. In addition, Eurazeo will provide its CSR expertise and international network throughout Europe, Asia and the United States to support the brand's development in key markets.

We have targeted the high-end sneaker market due to the premiumization and casualization trends we are seeing globally and believe Axel Arigato is an innovative and high potential brand in this sector, relying on an authentic and contemporary designer-based approach. We are delighted to partner with Max and Albin, and we look forward to working with the company to accelerate its international growth, strengthen its digital platform and expand in retail – bringing this impressive brand to new customers worldwide.

We are very proud of the company we've built so far. Axel Arigato has established a strong presence in the premium sneaker market and a strong connection with our customers, driven by our unique value proposition, diverse range of products and successful direct-to-consumer strategy. Choosing the best partner for Axel Arigato was critical to continuing our momentum – Eurazeo's deep brand-building experience and international network are key to accelerating our growth.

Axel Arigato is a Swedish designer sneaker brand. Digitally native and founded in 2014 by two friends Max Svärdh and Albin Johansson in Gothenburg , the brand has a differentiated positioning thanks to superior quality, wide product offering, a design conveying Nordic minimalist culture as well as a fair perceived price point. The strong brand universe is rooted in a global lifestyle experience, which resonates with a large and engaged community globally. Axel Arigato's international presence is established through a multi-channel distribution strategy, including own website and retail stores, as well a selective network of online retailers and wholesalers.

Eurazeo is a leading global investment company, with a diversified portfolio of €18,5 billion in assets under management, including €12,9 billion from third parties, invested in over 430 companies. With its considerable private equity, real estate and private debt expertise, Eurazeo accompanies companies of all sizes, supporting their development through the commitment of its nearly 300 professionals and by offering in-depth sector expertise, a gateway to global markets, and a responsible and stable foothold for transformational growth. Its solid institutional and family shareholder base, robust financial structure free of structural debt, and flexible investment horizon enable Eurazeo to support its companies over the long term.

Eurazeo has offices in Paris , New York , Sao Paulo , Seoul , Shanghai , London , Luxembourg , Frankfurt , Berlin and Madrid .

