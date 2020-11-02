Eurazeo Creates A Venture Philanthropy Fund To Protect Young People And Promote Education

PARIS, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The Eurazeo Group started to pursue a proactive sponsorship policy in 2004. Since then, it has invested €5.6 million in its philanthropic programmes and supported 26 non-profits over an average of four years. In 2015, the Group refocused its efforts to promote education by supporting projects designed to encourage children to stay in school. In particular, Eurazeo has supported innovative and transformative programmes put in place by French non-profits "Agir pour l'école" and "Sport dans la ville" to enable children to succeed in education. Eurazeo also worked with the "Agence du don en nature" to develop an ambitious community programme to get children back into school, which has helped 116,000 children and young people since 2015 who have benefited from programmes supported by Eurazeo.

In order to intensify the impact of its sponsorship policy and inject additional financial resources, today Eurazeo is proud to announce the creation of a not-for-profit venture philanthropy fund to support education and benefit the community.

Its initial objectives include protecting children, improving access to education and enabling young people to benefit from school or vocational training, whatever their nationality, age, background or origins, living in France or countries in which the Group operates. Today more than ever, Eurazeo's aim is to invest in their future, help them become active members of society, enable them to fulfil their ambitions in an increasingly complex world and contribute to the emergence of a more inclusive society.

Frédéric Mion, Director of the Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris, has agreed to serve as an external advisor to the new venture philanthropy fund's Board of Directors, which will be chaired by Virginie Morgon. Mr Mion will be bringing to Eurazeo and this fund his expertise as well as his vast knowledge and understanding of education.

Virginie Morgon, CEO of Eurazeo, said:

Our responsibility today is to ramp up our efforts focused on the initiatives to promote education and equal opportunities that we have been supporting for several years. Education is essential for growth and is also an exceptionally powerful driver of transformation. In these difficult times, businesses need more than ever to fully step up to their role to actively build an inclusive and settled future.

About Eurazeo

Eurazeo is a leading global investment company, with a diversified portfolio of €18.5 billion in assets under management, including nearly €12.9 billion from third parties, invested in over 430 companies. With its considerable private equity, venture capital, real estate, private debt and fund of funds expertise, Eurazeo accompanies companies of all sizes, supporting their development through the commitment of its nearly 300 professionals and by offering deep sector expertise, a gateway to global markets, and a responsible and stable foothold for transformational growth. Its solid institutional and family shareholder base, robust financial structure free of structural debt, and flexible investment horizon enable Eurazeo to support its companies over the long term.

Eurazeo has offices in Paris , New York , São Paulo, Seoul , Shanghai , London , Luxembourg , Frankfurt , Berlin and Madrid .

, , São Paulo, , , , , , and . Eurazeo is listed on Euronext Paris.

