EURO 2020 in 2021 to Increase PayPerHead Agent Revenue

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - PayPerHead bookie agents expect to benefit from ESPN+ showing all 51 group play matches at EURO 2020. The coronavirus pandemic forced the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) to push EURO 2020 to this year.

When asked why UEFA didn't change the name from EURO 2020 to EURO 2021, the soccer organization released a statement saying the decision to keep the name maintains the "original vision" of the tournament to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the European Football Championship. Since 1960, UEFA has gathered international teams in Europe to play for the right to call itself the best on the continent. France is the favorite to win EURO 2020.

In 2016, Portugal upset France to win the European Championship trophy. This year, France hopes to take the title. Other countries offering low odds are Spain, Germany, and England. If England wins, it will be the first time the nation has taken a major international championship since the 1966 World Cup.

Although not as well known in the U.S. as American football, basketball, and baseball, soccer has more fans worldwide than any other sport. At least 3 billion people follow soccer. In contrast, American football and rugby combined have around 410 million followers. U.S. sports fans' interest in soccer could be on the rise. On June 6 this year, 4 million viewers turned in to watch the U.S. National Team beat Mexico 3-2 in the CONCACAF Nations League Final.

"The more popular soccer becomes as a sport, the better it is for our agents," PayPerHead product manager Nate Johnson said. However, Johnson also said tournaments like EURO 2020 aren't a PPH sportsbook agent's "bread and butter."

"While EURO 2020 is happening, the NBA Playoffs and NHL Playoffs are continuing. So is the 2021 MLB Season," Johnson said. "Our agents look at soccer as a way to add revenue heading into football season. If it becomes a big revenue generator, great. But most of our agents like to promote soccer while they and their players prepare for college football and the NFL."

Johnson added that ESPN+ broadcasting every match is a big plus. "A lot of players like to watch the games on which they have action. If they bet on a match, they want to watch it. The fact that ESPN has committed to air every EURO 2020 match should help our sportsbook software customers attract more bets than they otherwise would have."

