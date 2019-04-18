Euro Special Note Launches a New Collectible Note to Commemorate Brexit

The United Kingdom is honoured with a Euro Special Note dedicated to Brexit. It shows different symbolic items like Tower Bridge and Big Ben, but also Queen Elizabeth II and Sir Winston Churchill with his applicable quote: "There's nothing wrong with change, if it's in the right direction."

Euro Special Notes have different security features which banknotes also have, like a watermark, microlettering, unique numbering, holografic stripe, fluorescent fibers and invisible ink that glows under UV light.

The pre-ordering of the Euro Special Note about Brexit has started today at https://www.eurospecialnote.eu/en_GB/

The Euro Special Note is issued by the company Euro Special Note which is based in Woerden, The Netherlands. More information can be found at the website https://www.eurospecialnote.eu/en_GB/

About the Euro Special Note

Since the introduction of the Euro, special 2 euro commemorative coins have been issued to commemorate the anniversaries of historical events or draw attention to current events of historic importance. Now there will also be collectible notes for collecting: the Euro Special Note. These commemorative notes are not legal tender.

