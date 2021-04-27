Eurofins Digital Testing: CI Plus 2.0 gathers momentum with testing of Conditional Access Modules

BRISTOL, England, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --- Eurofins Digital Testing, global experts in broadcast standards and conformance testing, has worked alongside CAM solution specialists, to develop the new module test tool designed to test USB Conditional Access Modules (CAM) devices for conformance against CI Plus 2.0 standards. This development completes the comprehensive certification solution to support the launch of CI Plus 2.0 services.

Eurofins is the exclusive test partner for version 2.0 of the standard, appointed by CI Plus LLP. The launch of the Module Test Tool follows the release of Eurofins CI Plus 2.0 Host Test Tool in 2020.

Interest in CI Plus 2.0 for operators has started to grow with activity increasing worldwide as the benefits of the standard are measured. A framework plan was proposed in late 2021 by Deutsche TV-Platform in Germany and in India, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released a set of consumer-friendly proposals on interoperability of set-top boxes for digital TV broadcasting services in the country recommending the universal application of CI Plus 2.0.

Eurofins are working with leading CAM providers Twise, SMIT and SmarDTV to bring turnkey CI+ 2.0 USB CAM solutions to the market.

"Twise is delighted to cooperate with Eurofins to foster the USB CAM technology into the market, allowing manufacturers to deploy USB CAM with the shortest time to market," said Xavier Teil, Twise's co-founder.

"SMIT chipset platform is ready and will complete the CI Plus 2.0 certification soon, we will continue to contribute to the development of CI Plus technologies as before," said Bingyu Xiang, General Manager of CAM products, SMIT Holdings Limited.

"CI Plus 2.0. enabling USB based devices is a logical continuity for us in 2021. At the end of last year, we passed a first phase with a product demonstration with a trusted customer Satellite Live Content. Our TV-Stick, as a Direct-to-TV experience, is now concrete and ready to deploy," said Erik Gazzoni, Direct-to-TV Product Line Director at SmarDTV Technology and current Chairman of CI Plus LLP. "This new step confirms the ecosystem is really on the way for a wider and massive adoption."

